Texas Woman Saves 33 Turtles After Neighborhood Pond Dries Up

Sasha Bulkley was on a bike ride in her Cedar Park neighborhood over the weekend when she noticed something alarming. Amidst record-breaking temperatures and drought, a pond near her house in the Austin suburb had shrunk to the size of a puddle.

Bulkley watched as turtles who once called the pond home attempted the dangerous journey across the road in search of water and food.

The self-described animal lover knew she had to do something. She called her husband and they loaded three turtles into their SUV and drove them to a lake about a mile away.

The next day, Bulkley was headed to a Pilates class when she saw two more turtles in the road.

“I stopped and realized there were many turtles spread across the sidewalk and in the grass making their way to the street,” she told Southern Living. “I had been keeping an eye on the pond because the water was getting concerningly low.”

Sasha Bulkley

Using a plastic container, Bulkley was able to pick up 18 more turtles, which she relocated to the same pond. She then went back to make sure there weren’t any additional turtles in need of saving, and found even more.

“I checked the area by the pond every morning until the water dried out,” she said.

Sasha Bulkley

In all, Buckley rescued and relocated 33 turtles over the course of four days.

“I hate seeing animals suffer and I especially hate seeing them run over. I even leave containers of water out in my yard to help animals stay hydrated in this heat. I just love animals and feel bad when I see them hurt or struggling,” she explained. “It’s never a question in my mind to step in and help. In this case, the turtles were making their way out of the pond and into the street and getting run over because they could not climb the curb.”

Bulkley told Southern Living that she’s “flabbergasted” by the attention her rescue efforts have received.

“I just hope this reminds people that they can step in to help, too,” she said.