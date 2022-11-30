CBS Celebrates The Season With Three New Christmas Rom-Coms

Plus many more holiday offerings the whole family will enjoy.

By Melissa Locker
Updated on November 30, 2022
CBS Fit For Christmas
Photo:

Michael Courtney/CBS

Hallmark and Lifetime aren’t having all the Christmas movie fun this year. CBS has their own slate of original holiday love stories slated to air in December, filled with a roster of talent from the network’s own shows. 

For starters, Amanda Kloots from The Talk stars in Fit for Christmas. She plays a Christmas-obsessed fitness instructor who begins a holiday romance with a mysterious businessman. The new relationship soon complicates his plans to turn a beleaguered community center into a financially profitable resort. Not only does Kloots star in the film, but the enterprising actor also executive produced the movie after dreaming up the premise. The film premieres Sunday, December 4 at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

For those of us who love a Christmas rom-com set in a small town, The Equalizer’s Liza Lapira stars in Must Love Christmas, which sounds like it has all the elements of those Hallmark and Lifetime classics. Think: romance novelist snowbound in an idyllic small town with her high school crush. Perfect, right? It premieres Sunday, December 11 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

CBS Must Love Christmas

Bettina Strauss/CBS

When Christmas Was Young stars Tyler Hilton as a headstrong music manager on the hunt for a hit song who meets a singer songwriter played by Karen David. You’ll never guess what happens next! The special is extra special, because it was executive produced by singer songwriter Sheryl Crow. It premieres Sunday, December 18 at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

CBS When Christmas Was Young

Dean Buscher/CBS

While not a rom-com, when you need a hot chocolate-fueled family activity, Reindeer in Here, is an original animated special that features the voices of Candace Cameron Bure, Jim Gaffigan, Donald Faison and The Fonz himself, Henry Winkler. This film premiered Tuesday, November 29 at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS.

Reindeer In Here

CBS

If the weather outside is truly frightful, the 2022 CBS holiday special schedule has plenty of other options, including Christmas classics like "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "Frosty The Snowman".

Get the hot cocoa ready and head to the couch. Tis the season to snuggle up in front of the television.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Christmas At Castle Hart Lacey Chabert and Stuart Townsend
It's Here! Hallmark Announces Full Holiday Movie Schedule
Steppin' Into the Holiday
Lifetime's Star-Studded Holiday Movie Schedule Is Here!
Christmas in Evergreen Letters to Santa
It's Here! The Hallmark Christmas Movie Schedule Has Been Announced
Hallmark Christmas Movies
Hallmark Channel Is Back With Another Christmas Movie Marathon to Get Us Through Self-Quarantine
Pat Monahan of Train
How the Music of Pat Monahan and Train Inspired a Hallmark Christmas Movie
A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe Rachel Boston Victor Webster
Tennessee Native Rachel Boston Serves Up A Holiday Caper in "A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe"
Leaf on Chalkboard
46 Creative Fall Chalkboard Ideas To Celebrate The Season
Falling for Christmas Netflix
Netflix Releases Lineup Of New Holiday Movies
FROSTY THE SNOWMAN
CBS Announces Christmas Specials from 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' to 'Frosty the Snowman'
Where the Crawdads Sing Movie
You Can Now Stream "Where The Crawdads Sing" On Netflix
Kate Kalvach The Voice
Oklahoma Native Kate Kalvach Delivers Shania Twain Classic On "The Voice"
Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes, Paul Campbell and Santa
"Three Wise Men And A Baby" Is Hallmark’s Perfect Gift To Fans
Yellowstone Season 5
"Yellowstone" Scenes Filmed In This Tiny Texas Town
car driving in fall foliage
25 Fall Date Ideas Because Celebrating The Season Is More Fun Together
The Christmas House Group Photo
Hallmark's 2021 Countdown to Christmas Schedule is Here!
Christmas Under Wraps
The Top 15 Most-Watched Hallmark Christmas Movies, According to Viewers