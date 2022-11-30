CBS Celebrates The Season With Three New Christmas Rom-Coms

Hallmark and Lifetime aren’t having all the Christmas movie fun this year. CBS has their own slate of original holiday love stories slated to air in December, filled with a roster of talent from the network’s own shows.

For starters, Amanda Kloots from The Talk stars in Fit for Christmas. She plays a Christmas-obsessed fitness instructor who begins a holiday romance with a mysterious businessman. The new relationship soon complicates his plans to turn a beleaguered community center into a financially profitable resort. Not only does Kloots star in the film, but the enterprising actor also executive produced the movie after dreaming up the premise. The film premieres Sunday, December 4 at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

For those of us who love a Christmas rom-com set in a small town, The Equalizer’s Liza Lapira stars in Must Love Christmas, which sounds like it has all the elements of those Hallmark and Lifetime classics. Think: romance novelist snowbound in an idyllic small town with her high school crush. Perfect, right? It premieres Sunday, December 11 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

Bettina Strauss/CBS

When Christmas Was Young stars Tyler Hilton as a headstrong music manager on the hunt for a hit song who meets a singer songwriter played by Karen David. You’ll never guess what happens next! The special is extra special, because it was executive produced by singer songwriter Sheryl Crow. It premieres Sunday, December 18 at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Dean Buscher/CBS

While not a rom-com, when you need a hot chocolate-fueled family activity, Reindeer in Here, is an original animated special that features the voices of Candace Cameron Bure, Jim Gaffigan, Donald Faison and The Fonz himself, Henry Winkler. This film premiered Tuesday, November 29 at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS.

CBS

If the weather outside is truly frightful, the 2022 CBS holiday special schedule has plenty of other options, including Christmas classics like "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "Frosty The Snowman".

Get the hot cocoa ready and head to the couch. Tis the season to snuggle up in front of the television.