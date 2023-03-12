A 472-Square-Foot Florida Beach House Just Hit The Market For $4.5 Million

A tiny house for sale on Florida’s Gulf Coast is making headlines not for the size of its footprint, but for the size of its price tag.

Situated on Casey Key in Sarasota County, a 1950 home boasting a modest 472 square feet of living space recently hit the market for $4.5 million. Why? Because the one-bedroom, one-bathroom home at 3761 Casey Key Road happens to be sitting on half an acre of some of the most desirable beachfront property the Sunshine State has to offer.

You know what they say: location, location, location!

Valerie DallâAcqua and Lisa Napolitano/Premier Sothebyâs International Realty

“Nestled between the Intracoastal Waterway and the Gulf of Mexico, [Casey Key] is one of the highest elevations on the west coast of Florida with the majority of properties sited 10 to 20 feet above shoreline,” listing agent Valerie Dall'Acqua told Southern Living of the exclusive barrier island. “What differentiates Casey Key from many other barrier islands is the lack of commercial development. The majority of the key was designated as a conservation district by the State of Florida in 1970. No high rise condominiums, hotels, shopping or restaurants will ever be built here. Those that are lucky enough to call it home, are lucky indeed!”

As the listing points out, the property is “prime for building your dream home.” Or, simply embrace the historic home and all its charms as is. Honestly, you can’t go wrong.

Valerie DallâAcqua and Lisa Napolitano/Premier Sothebyâs International Realty

“Enjoy the current little one-bedroom cottage in the near term and realize an amazing new home on this beautiful site,” it proclaims.

Don’t mind if we do!

