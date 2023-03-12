A 472-Square-Foot Florida Beach House Just Hit The Market For $4.5 Million

Access to this slice of paradise costs nearly $10,000 per square foot.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on March 12, 2023
3761 Casey Key Road
Photo:

Valerie DallâAcqua and Lisa Napolitano/Premier Sothebyâs International Realty

A tiny house for sale on Florida’s Gulf Coast is making headlines not for the size of its footprint, but for the size of its price tag. 

Situated on Casey Key in Sarasota County, a 1950 home boasting a modest 472 square feet of living space recently hit the market for $4.5 million. Why? Because the one-bedroom, one-bathroom home at 3761 Casey Key Road happens to be sitting on half an acre of some of the most desirable beachfront property the Sunshine State has to offer. 

You know what they say: location, location, location! 

3761 Casey Key Rd, Nokomis

Valerie DallâAcqua and Lisa Napolitano/Premier Sothebyâs International Realty
3761 Casey Key Rd, Nokomis

Valerie DallâAcqua and Lisa Napolitano/Premier Sothebyâs International Realty

“Nestled between the Intracoastal Waterway and the Gulf of Mexico, [Casey Key] is one of the highest elevations on the west coast of Florida with the majority of properties sited 10 to 20 feet above shoreline,” listing agent Valerie Dall'Acqua told Southern Living of the exclusive barrier island. “What differentiates Casey Key from many other barrier islands is the lack of commercial development. The majority of the key was designated as a conservation district by the State of Florida in 1970. No high rise condominiums, hotels, shopping or restaurants will ever be built here. Those that are lucky enough to call it home, are lucky indeed!”

As the listing points out, the property is “prime for building your dream home.” Or, simply embrace the historic home and all its charms as is. Honestly, you can’t go wrong.  

3761 Casey Key Rd, Nokomis

Valerie DallâAcqua and Lisa Napolitano/Premier Sothebyâs International Realty

“Enjoy the current little one-bedroom cottage in the near term and realize an amazing new home on this beautiful site,” it proclaims. 

Don’t mind if we do!

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Casa Reina St. Augustine
5 Family-Friendly Florida Vacations That Aren't Disney World
This beloved family beach town on Mustang Island known affectionately and proudly as Port âAâ has done a remarkable job of recovering in the wake of the devastation of Hurricane Harvey in 2017, and its 6.3 miles of broad, flat sands remain a great place t
The Best Southern Beach Towns For Every Type Of Traveler
The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa
The Best Beach Resorts In The Carolinas
Tigertail Beach in Marco Island
The Best Things To Do In Marco Island, Florida
Everglades National Park
Florida National Parks You Should Plan To Visit And Explore
Bungalow Beach Resort on Anna Maria Island, FL
The Best Cities To Vacation In Florida
Usa, Florida, Miami, Kery Byscaine, Crandon Beach, (Photo by Marka/UIG via Getty Images)
20 Florida Beaches That Could Pass For the Caribbean
Wakulla Springs State Park
The Best State Parks In Florida For A Sunny, Any-Season Escape
Devils Backbone Camp
17 Best Places To Camp In Virginia For Every Type Of Adventure
William Chrisant Bookstore
20 Bookstores Everyone Should Visit In Florida
South's 50 Best Small Towns
The 50 Best Small Towns In The South 2023
Anna Maria Island, FL
Anna Maria Island Is A Mother-Daughter Getaway With Old Florida Charm
Eastover Cottage House Plan
30 Pretty House Plans With Porches
Club Med Sandpiper Bay in Port St. Lucie, Florida
The Best All-Inclusive Girlfriend Getaways in the South
Waikiki gets all the people and press; the North Shore, the fame for big waves. But locals head to Oahu’s little-trafficked windward coast. And even fewer make it to this neighborhood beach near Kailua. Bask on sloping white sand bordered by palm trees, t
Some Of The Best Secret Beaches In The USA
Bellewood Cottage House Plan
House Plans With Mother-In-Law Suites So You'll Always Have A Room For Mama