“Carol Burnett: A Celebration" to Take Over Theaters to Celebrate Icon's 90th Birthday

Carol Burnett is turning 90 and everyone can help her celebrate by heading to the movies.

On Saturday, April 22 and Monday, April 24 theaters across the country will mark Burnett’s birthday as Fathom Events presents screenings of a new film created to mark her milestone birthday.

Carol Burnett: A Celebration will give fans a peek into the life and legacy of the comic legend—and San Antonio native. The film follows Burnett from her childhood to her early appearances on Broadway and her first foray into the world of television variety series on The Garry Moore Show. Then came her long-running hit series The Carol Burnett Show which made her a household name and a national treasure.

The film features interviews with Burnett, of course, as well as some of her funniest friends and colleagues, like Carl Reiner, Vicki Lawrence, Dick Van Dyke, Tina Fey, Tony Orlando, Barbara Eden, and Joan Collins. There are plenty of familiar faces featured in the film, including folks we haven’t heard from in a while like Betty White, Phyllis Diller, Cloris Leachman, Jim Nabors and Burnett’s longtime co-star and comedic foil Tim Conway in what is reported to be his last interview.

To watch this very special movie, fans are going to have to head to the theaters, because it’s only playing there and is only playing for two days, Saturday, April 22 and Monday, April 24. Tickets for Carol Burnett: A Celebration can be purchased online here.

Watch the trailer below and get ready to mark the 90th birthday of a comedy legend:

Of course, if you can’t make it to the theater—or it’s not playing nearby—you can also mark the very special occasion with NBC . The network will air its own tribute, Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love, which will air on her birthday, Wednesday, April 26, starting at 8/7c on NBC.