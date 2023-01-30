Carol Burnett Special Set To Celebrate San Antonio Native's 90th Birthday

We are all invited to the party!

Published on January 30, 2023
Comic legend—and San Antonio native—Carol Burnett is turning 90 and everyone is invited to the birthday party. 

To mark the very special occasion, NBC is hosting a two-hour TV special in her honor. Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love, will air on her birthday, Wednesday, April 26, starting at 8/7c on NBC. (The show will be available on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service the next day.)

The show is billed as a retrospective packed with stars and songs from Burnett’s long Hollywood career from her Broadway debut in Once Upon a Mattress, to her iconic role as Miss Hannigan in Annie, and of course her beloved sketch comedy series The Carol Burnett Show, which ran for 11 seasons on CBS.

Music always played a huge part of Burnett’s career, so the special will feature plenty of it, including live musical performances by iconic artists like Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, Jane Lynch, Katy Perry, Kristin Chenoweth and more. Highlights include a performance of “Old Friends,” dedicated to Burnett’s 60-year friendship with Julie Andrews, and a tribute to her classic The Carol Burnett Show theme song, “I’m So Glad We Had This Time Together”.

Fans will be sure to spot many familiar faces in the special, as well, including the original Little Orphan Annie Aileen Quinn, Amy Poehler, Bill Hader, Bob Mackie, Cher, Ellen DeGeneres, Julie Andrews, Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Lily Tomlin, Marisa Tomei, Sofia Vergara, Steve Carell, Susan Lucci, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Mama’s Family star Vicki Lawrence.

“I’m so excited NBC decided to throw me a birthday party and invited all of my closest friends,” Burnett said in a statement. “I can’t wait to look back at so many wonderful moments throughout my career, I feel so lucky to share this night with everyone.”

