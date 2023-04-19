Lost Bird Reunited With Owner After It Joined A Backyard Easter Party And Started Talking

Chattiness pays off!

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on April 19, 2023
Tiki Parrot
Photo:

Brent Chadwell

When Brent Chadwell got a call from his girlfriend saying that his five-year-old pet parrot Tiki had gotten out of their house in Cape Coral, Florida, earlier this month, he assumed the worst. 

“I thought, ‘There’s a 50% chance that something eats him,’” Chadwell told McClatchy News of his immediate reaction to losing his “super friendly” Solomon Island eclectus parrot. 

“He would just walk right up to an alligator and get eaten,” he added. “He has no concept of, ‘Oh this thing might try to eat me so I have to get away from it.’ He’s only been cuddled or loved.”

Despite his fears, Chadwell immediately got to work on finding Tiki. He spent hours searching, told neighbors to keep a lookout for the little bird, and posted pictures of him on local Facebook groups for lost pets.

On Easter Sunday, three days after Tiki went missing, Chadwell received a Facebook message from someone saying that his beloved parrot had been found.

“I just immediately started crying because I was so happy,” he told McClatchy.

It turns out that Tiki was not far from home, and was found in the backyard of a family having an Easter party. Reed Schweizer told ​​WBBH-TV that he started hearing “peekaboo” over and over again, and when he turned around, there was Tiki.

“That’s how he greets people,” Chadwell explained to the local news station. “That’s definitely Tiki’s way of telling them, ‘Hey. I need help.'”

As luck would have it, the man’s sister, who happens to be a vet tech, was visiting from Housotn. She was able to get Tiki to step on her hand and bring him inside for some food and water. A quick Facebook search connected the family to an elated Chadwell.

“He was so happy, he yelled, ‘Peekaboo,’ he pressed his beak into my face,” Chadwell told the news outlet. “I just told him how happy I was to find him.”

Chadwell told Southern Living that Tiki is back home and doing “great” after his three-day adventure, though the accidental outing left him a little ruffled.

“The first couple days he was a little bitey and squawked a lot,” Chadwell said. “Now he's back to talking and being his normal gentle self.”

Glad to have you home safe and sound, Tiki!

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Father’s Day Quotes
50 Father's Day Quotes To Celebrate Dad
Fairhope Alabama
Fairhope, Alabama: The Beauty On The Bay
Chicken Coop
Raising Chickens in the South
Steppin' Into the Holiday
Lifetime's Star-Studded Holiday Movie Schedule Is Here!
Beach Party
50 Reasons We Love Summer in the South
callaway-2.png
15 Most Influential People in Barbecue History
Couple Laughing
132 Romantic Messages for Your Loved One
Chicken walking on grass
38 Southern Chicken Names For Your Favorite Bird
Black and White Cat Lounging Outside
25 Names For Southern Cats
Beagle Dog on Leash in Woods
These Dog Breeds Have the Longest Lifespans
Man Holding Birman Cat
The 10 Most Affectionate Cat Breeds
Tan horse galloping
Our Favorite Southern Horse Names For Your New Horse
Bruno One Eared Dog
One-Eared Dog Stuns North Carolina Shelter By Removing Matching Ear From “Favorite” Stuffed Toy
Bailey El Paso Dog
Lost Texas Dog Walks 10 Miles To Former Shelter, Rings Doorbell
First Christian Church of Mayfield after 2021 Tornado
2022 Southerners of the Year: Citizens of Mayfield, Kentucky
Envigo Beagles Puppy Bowl
Two Beagles Rescued From Virginia Breeding Facility To Compete In This Year’s Puppy Bowl