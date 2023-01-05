Shopping This Candle Warmer Extends The Life Of My Most Cherished Scents—And It's Only $12 Plus, it's cheaper and safer than burning candles. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. In her previous role as the editorial assistant for the Glitter Guide, she guided readers through a variety of fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle product discovery journeys. Wendy has also written for multiple publications, including Insider, Fast Company, Brit + Co., and more. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on January 5, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon As someone with a sensitive nose, fragrance can significantly affect whether I feel relaxed and serene or energetic and motivated. In turn, I like to leverage my elevated sensitivity to shape my mindset while creating the perfect atmosphere—and nothing sets the mood as promptly as lighting my favorite candle. I always have a stash of stimulating scents on hand, including some expensive ones. When I was gifted a set of posh designer candles by a family member last year, I was both excited and afraid to light them. My curiosity piqued when I heard this candle warmer could help me not only extend the life of my favorite aromas, but also save money on my expensive candle-burning habit. Rather than using a flame, which quickly causes the wax to evaporate, this gadget heats your candle evenly from the bottom with a warming plate, allowing you to soak in the scent considerably longer, even after the wick stops burning. Bonus: it will save your walls and ceilings from the unforgiving soot and smoke that comes from burning a wick. Amazon BUY IT: $11.99; amazon.com The Candle Warmers Etc's wide hot plate can hold a 4 to 12-ounce candle comfortably and sports a small, red power indicator light on the 2.2 by 5.4 by 6.5-inch plastic base. With its minimalist design, the clever device blends seamlessly into your space and fills it safely with the scent of your choice while eliminating the risk of fire or overheating with the automatic eight-hour shutoff timer. Treat Yourself To These 7 Cozy Must-Haves On Sale At Nordstrom—Up To 72% Off I recently used the best-selling home fragrance accessory with my beloved 10-ounce sweet-guava-scented candle with a 40-hour burn time for more than four weeks with everyday use instead. That made the candle warmer well worth the $12 price tag. Save your money and favorite aromas last by using the Candle Warmers' practical device when you shop it at Amazon. More Must-Shop Products This Clever Organizer Keeps Your Christmas Lights From Tangling—And It’s Only $23 The Best Products Our Editors Bought On Amazon In 2022 Level-Up Your Winter Dress Game With These Cozy, Top-Selling Fleece-Lined Tights Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit