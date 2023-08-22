Camila Alves McConaughey Shares The Christmas Tradition Matthew’s Mom Insists On That "Takes All Day"

And it’s so relatable.

By Meghan Ovedeep
Published on August 22, 2023
Kay McConaughey and Camila Alves
Photo:

Gary Miller/Getty Images

There’s a lot of star power in the McConaughey family, but it’s Matthew’s mother Kay, A.K.A. Ma Mac, who runs the show. 

In the newest episode of Southern Living’s Biscuits & Jam podcast, the Oscar-winner’s wife, Camila Alves McConaughey, discusses everything from her childhood in Brazil to raising her own kids in Texas, as well as the oh-so-relatable Christmas day event Ma Mac insists on. 

Camila told editor-in-chief Sid Evans that she goes all out for Christmas Eve per Brazilian tradition. “That's when I make a beautiful table, I really go all out, I decorate... beautiful plate settings and all those things. And I cook a Brazilian dish,” she explained.   

The following morning she said the family does the “American version.” And that’s when Ma Mac takes the reins. 

“Breakfast, big breakfast, everybody moving around, walking around. My mother-in-law, Kay, if you follow on my Instagram ... you've seen how feisty she can be,” Camila said. “She wants everybody to sit there and watch every single gift being opened. I mean, you cannot step out to go to the bathroom.”

“You cannot go get a coffee, nothing,” she added. “With the size of family that we have and because we wanna honor her, she's 91…”

“It takes all day,” Evans chimed in. 

“Oh, my gosh. We're there from the morning till late afternoon,” Camila said. “At the end, we're all looking at each other going, ‘I mean, this is great, but, I mean…’ We actually started telling each other, ‘Don’t get each other gifts. Just get the kids. That's all. Get the kids and her, and that's it.’”

Download and listen to this episode of Biscuits & Jam with Camila Alves McConaughey on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, or everywhere podcasts are available.

