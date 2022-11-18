North Carolina Shelter Writes Hilariously Honest Adoption Post For “Hot Mess” Mastiff

A North Carolina animal shelter’s hilarious adoption post about a special dog in need of a home is going viral for its honesty.

“Someone adopt this hot mess” Burke County Animal Services wrote in a Facebook post about Billy Bob the mastiff. “We promise you won't regret it!”

“Tongue hangs out way too much, terrible car rider, entirely too food motivated and will accidentally mistake your arm for a cheeseburger, smells a little, and loves every person he has ever met,” the post continues.

At 110 pounds and approximately six years old, Kaitlin Settlemyre, director of Burke County Animal Services, describes Billy Bob “a little on the thin side” for a mastiff. Nevertheless, Settlemyre told McClatchy News that anyone considering an adoption should first “hide your fine china.”

“In his time with us, we have discovered he is a giant baby who is not aware of his large size,” she said. “He loves food and will gently grasp onto anything that smells like food, including tables, elbows, and even chairs.”

Billy Bob’s past is unknown. The goofy, middle-aged mastiff ended up at the Morganton shelter last week after he was found wandering a farm owned by a Burke County Commission member. Officials think he would do well in a home with children, but due to his large size and food motivation, he may need to be placed with older kids.

We’re rooting for you, Billy Bob!

