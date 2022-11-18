News North Carolina Shelter Writes Hilariously Honest Adoption Post For “Hot Mess” Mastiff “Tongue hangs out way too much, terrible car rider, entirely too food motivated and will accidentally mistake your arm for a cheeseburger, smells a little, and loves every person he has ever met.” By Meghan Overdeep Meghan Overdeep Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on November 18, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Burke County Animal Services A North Carolina animal shelter’s hilarious adoption post about a special dog in need of a home is going viral for its honesty. “Someone adopt this hot mess” Burke County Animal Services wrote in a Facebook post about Billy Bob the mastiff. “We promise you won't regret it!” “Tongue hangs out way too much, terrible car rider, entirely too food motivated and will accidentally mistake your arm for a cheeseburger, smells a little, and loves every person he has ever met,” the post continues. At 110 pounds and approximately six years old, Kaitlin Settlemyre, director of Burke County Animal Services, describes Billy Bob “a little on the thin side” for a mastiff. Nevertheless, Settlemyre told McClatchy News that anyone considering an adoption should first “hide your fine china.” “In his time with us, we have discovered he is a giant baby who is not aware of his large size,” she said. “He loves food and will gently grasp onto anything that smells like food, including tables, elbows, and even chairs.” Billy Bob’s past is unknown. The goofy, middle-aged mastiff ended up at the Morganton shelter last week after he was found wandering a farm owned by a Burke County Commission member. Officials think he would do well in a home with children, but due to his large size and food motivation, he may need to be placed with older kids. We’re rooting for you, Billy Bob! Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit