Build-A-Bear To Donate Stuffed Animal "Learning Buddies" To Students In Need

Build-A-Bear at the store on September 9 and they'll give one to a classroom.

Published on September 4, 2023
Build-A-Bear Learning Buddies
Photo:

Build-A-Bear

Shoppers who buy a Build-A-Bear on National Teddy Bear Day will get a warm, fuzzy feeling from knowing that another bear is being donated to a child in need.

Build-A-Bear is holding a "Buy a Bear, Give a Bear" promotion on September 9, with the goal of donating "at least 50,000 fuzzy hugs" to classrooms, according to a press release. The fully customizable bears are available at many malls throughout the nation (in case you've never ventured inside a Build-A-Bear Workshop before, you design your creation at the store, with the name you pick printed on its very own birth certificate).

Last year, the Build-A-Bear Foundation donated 20,000 teddy bears as reading buddies to students and classrooms in need, so they're looking to more than double their donations. Research shows that curling up with a good book and a furry friend can get kids excited to read.

Build-A-Bear Learning Buddies

Build-A-Bear

“The importance of education and reading in shaping a child's future success, both in school and beyond, needs to be prioritized. It is up to all of us to take active steps to support literacy efforts and contribute to the betterment of children's education,” said Chris Hurt, President of Build-A-Bear Foundation. “The ‘Buy a Bear, Give a Bear’ program has the potential to make a positive impact on many, many children's lives by fostering a love for reading and learning from an early age.”

To participate, visit a Build-A-Bear store on September 9 or buy one online.

  1. 1. Okazaki YS, Asakawa A, Ishii K, Yamada Y. The stuffed animal sleepover: Enhancement of reading and the duration of the effect. Heliyon. February 28, 2017. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5333530/.

