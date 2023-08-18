You Can Earn $1,000 Taste Testing Buc-ee's Snacks

Published on August 18, 2023
arina Gonzalez and Taylor Durham assemble twenty turkey sandwiches at a time at Buc-ee's in Terrell, Texas
Photo:

 Allison V. Smith for The Washington Post via Getty Images

If you’ve tried every option hanging on the Buc-ee’s wall of jerky, have deep thoughts on the boudin kolache vs the sausage and cheese version, and can wax rhapsodic about vanilla pecan fudge, do we have a job for you. A financial news site is looking to hire a Buc-ee’s snack expert to do some serious reporting and some serious snacking—and it just might be you!

FinanceBuzz is looking for a Buc-ee’s Bud-ee, a talented taster who can help the site taste test 25 of Buc-ee’s most beloved snacks. On the menu will be Hippo tacos, banana pudding, lemon crisps, barbecue sandwiches, and, of course, Beaver Nuggets. 

While most of us would happily eat our way through a Buc-ee’s for free—heck, most of us have happily paid to do it—this position is paid. After all, FinanceBuzz will use the invaluable snack market research to help their readers navigate the world-record-holding roadside market. They’ll give you a shopping list and the snacker will have to document the experience. To that end, the gig is offering one applicant $1,000 to become its Buc-ee’s Bud-ee, plus $250 to cover the cost of snacks and merch, if they find themselves desperately needing to commemorate the occasion with a Buc-ee’s baseball cap or swimsuit. 

To apply for what just might be The Best Job Ever, you must be over 18 years old (sorry, kids!) and willing to road trip to a Buc-ee’s and try almost all of the snacks (sorry, vegans!). Think you’re up for the task? Head here to apply. The rest of us can just drive to the closest Buc-ee’s and snack on our own dime. 

Best of luck, snackers!

