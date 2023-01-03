Buccaneers Quarterback Blaine Gabbert Helps Rescue 4 People From Helicopter Crash

"I was at the right place at the right time, I guess."

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on January 3, 2023
Blaine Gabbert
Photo:

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

A fun day on the water ended with a life-saving mission for Tampa Bay Buccaneers backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert last week. 

Gabbert was jet-skiing in Tampa’s Hillsborough Bay with his brothers on Thursday when he heard “a faint noise” nearby.

"I just remember looking to the West and seeing it almost looked like a crew boat in the water that had broken up in about four pieces, and I vaguely remember seeing like two yellow life jackets, so I was like, 'All right we gotta go check this out,'" he said at a news conference.

Gabbert and his brothers quickly discovered that it wasn’t a crew boat, but the remains of a helicopter which had crashed into the bay. The pilot and all three passengers were submerged in the water just off Davies Island. 

The football player said he called 911 and pulled two of the victims to safety on his jet ski, while one of his brothers helped a third. First responders were able to save the pilot. 

Fox Sports identified the people on the helicopter as 28-year-old Hunter Hupp, his parents Wes and Lisa, and the pilot.

"Let me tell you, helicopters sink really fast," Hupp told the network Friday morning. "We learned that rather quickly."

According to the Tampa Police Department, the pilot and three passengers were on a helicopter tour of the area when they heard a loud bang and the helicopter lost power, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing into the water.

Tampa Bay police Officer Dan Spears told CBS News that Gabbert and his brothers "had actually just about completed the rescue" when he arrived. The pilot and passengers all survived and did not suffer any injuries.

"I honestly wanted to stay anonymous," Gabbert said. "I just thought I was doing the right thing at the right time. I'm not much of a guy to be in the limelight. Just kind of want to stay under the radar. But I just said, 'Thankfully, you guys are OK, and glad I was there.'

"I was at the right place at the right time, I guess,” he continued. “The credit really goes out to Tampa PD—you guys, the fire department, the sheriff's department, because they were there within five seconds. It was pretty remarkable."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
DALLAS Flood
Reporter Saves Driver From Submerged Car Following Flash Flooding in Dallas
Steel Magnolias Cast at Premiere
Things Even Die-Hard Steel Magnolias Fans Probably Don't Know About The Classic
Jubilee in Daphne, AL 1950s
The Jubilee: Mobile Bay's Summer Seafood Phenomenon
Hodges' Heroes
Alabama First Graders Commended for Saving Teacher's Life
Parent Trap Twins at Camp
8 Life Skills Every Southerner Learned at Camp
fourth of july songs
These Patriotic Songs Are The Ultimate Ode to The U.S.A.
Still life shot of two deck chairs under an umbrella on the beach
The 30 Best Songs About the Beach
Graves County Sheriff's Office Car Tornado
Kentucky Police Officers Escape Tornado-Damaged Patrol Cars to Save Injured Child
Leah Chase and Jessica B. Harris Cooking in the Kitchen
Remembering Leah Chase, the Queen of Creole Cuisine
Kentucky rescued dogs
100 Dogs Rescued from Puppy Mill in Kentucky and Now They Need Our Help
Walmart vending machine kitten
Tennessee Walmart Employee Helps Rescue Kitten From Vending Machine
Short Mother’s Day Poems
Mother's Day Poems to Show Your Love and Appreciation
Bessie Coleman Flight
American Airlines Honors Bessie Coleman with All-Black, All-Female Dallas Flight
Gatlinburg Bear
Bear Interrupts Alabama Family's Gatlinburg Vacation, Just Wants to Hang Out
Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson
Dream Team: Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson Spotted Cruising Through Dollywood in a Golf Cart
Dollywood's Big Bear Mountain
Check Out the New Rollercoaster Headed to Dollywood in Spring 2023