Florida’s Third Buc-ee’s Location Planned For Ocala

Everybody’s favorite beaver has been busy!

Leaders in Marion County, Florida, recently approved a plan for a new Buc-ee’s gas station near Interstate 75 just north of Ocala. The proposed development would feature an 80,000-square-foot travel center with 120 gas pumps and a 750-spot parking lot.

It would be the third Buc-ee’s location in Florida. The Sunshine State’s two other Buc-ee’s are in Daytona Beach and in St. Augustine.

“Every time we go out in the community, we have too many car washes and too many gas stations being built,” Marion County commissioner Carl Zalak III said, per Ocala-News.com. “Not much we can do about it, but everybody I’ve talked to can’t wait for Buc-ee’s to be there.”

For the uninitiated, Buc-ee’s isn’t your ordinary gas station. The Texas-based institution with a smiling beaver mascot has earned itself a cult following thanks to its specialty food items, sprawling layouts, and famously pristine bathrooms. We’re talking barbecue sandwiches, beef jerky, homemade fudge, and so much more.

Founded in 1982, it opened its first non-Texas location in 2019, kicking off an aggressive expansion into additional Southern states. Today, Buc-ee's has 44 active locations across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. Virginia’s first outpost is currently in the works.

Stay tuned for more, y’all!