Florida Cat Surrendered For Being “Too Affectionate” Finds Forever Home

“We believe there is no such thing as a cat that is too affectionate.”

By
Meghan Overdeep
Published on February 3, 2023
We’ve heard of pets being surrendered for being “too big and too strong,” but “too affectionate” is a new one.  

“Too affectionate” is what Jerry’s owner told the Humane Society of Broward County when she abandoned him at the shelter just before Christmas. 

“Jerry was given-up because his owner said he was too affectionate and too vocal. He would greet her at the door,” Susan Leonti, the digital marketing specialist at the Humane Society of Broward County told Southern Living. “Jerry is a sweet cat that loves to be pet and rub up against you, but his former owner said it annoyed her too much.”

Needless to say, staff were surprised to have a cat surrendered due to being too affectionate. 

“Most of our adopters are actually looking for affectionate cats!” Leonti added. “We believe there is no such thing as a cat that is too affectionate.” 

Described as a laid-back and sweet cat, Jerry was confused and heartbroken at the shelter. Leonti said he became fearful and would even hide when approached by potential adopters. 

Determined to find Jerry a new home, shelter staff posted about him and his heartbreaking story on TikTok. The video (above) went viral, and the next morning people were lined up outside the shelter hoping to adopt him.

Jerry was adopted on Monday by a wonderful family with another adult cat at home. They were first ones in line that morning.

Jerry’s new family also generously sponsored the adoption fees on a bonded-trio of cat siblings, Aramis, Porthos, and Athos, who have been at the Humane Society of Broward County since Thanksgiving. The trio is still available for adoption and can be seen at humanebroward.com.

Welcome home, Jerry!

