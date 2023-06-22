Florida Community Under Quarantine After Discovery Of Invasive Giant Snails

Areas of Florida’s Broward County are under quarantine after the discovery of an invasive snail categorized by officials as “one of the most damaging in the world.”

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) recently confirmed a population of giant African land snails in the Miramar area. In addition to damaging local ecosystems, the sizable snail is known to transmit a rat lungworm parasite that can cause meningitis in humans.

“The giant African land snail is one of the most damaging snails in the world, consuming at least 500 different types of plants,” the FDACS warns. “These snails could be devastating to Florida agriculture and natural areas as they cause extensive damage to tropical and subtropical environments.”

Native to east Africa, giant African land snails can grow up to 8 inches long and produce as many as 2,500 eggs per year. Last year, the New Port Richey area of Pasco County was placed under a similar quarantine after the snails were detected.

The snails, which likely arrived in Florida via the illegal pet trade, are notoriously difficult to remove. There have only been two recorded instances where the snail was fully eradicated since infestations were first reported in the state in the 1960s.

The quarantine in Broward County prevents residents from moving the snail, plants, and soil, in or out of the designated quarantine area. Residents who think they have spotted a giant African land snail are urged to avoid touching it and to call the FDACS hotline.

If you think you found a giant African land snail, keep your distance and email a photo for identification to DPIHelpline@FDACS.gov. You can reach the FDACS hotline at (888) 3970-1517.

