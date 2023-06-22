Florida Community Under Quarantine After Discovery Of Invasive Giant Snails

Residents of Broward County should be on the lookout for these “damaging” intruders that are also known to transmit meningitis.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on June 22, 2023
Giant african snail
Photo:

MagMos/Getty Images

Areas of Florida’s Broward County are under quarantine after the discovery of an invasive snail categorized by officials as “one of the most damaging in the world.” 

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) recently confirmed a population of giant African land snails in the Miramar area. In addition to damaging local ecosystems, the sizable snail is known to transmit a rat lungworm parasite that can cause meningitis in humans. 

“The giant African land snail is one of the most damaging snails in the world, consuming at least 500 different types of plants,” the FDACS warns. “These snails could be devastating to Florida agriculture and natural areas as they cause extensive damage to tropical and subtropical environments.” 

Native to east Africa, giant African land snails can grow up to 8 inches long and produce as many as 2,500 eggs per year. Last year, the New Port Richey area of Pasco County was placed under a similar quarantine after the snails were detected.

The snails, which likely arrived in Florida via the illegal pet trade, are notoriously difficult to remove. There have only been two recorded instances where the snail was fully eradicated since infestations were first reported in the state in the 1960s.

The quarantine in Broward County prevents residents from moving the snail, plants, and soil, in or out of the designated quarantine area. Residents who think they have spotted a giant African land snail are urged to avoid touching it and to call the FDACS hotline.

If you think you found a giant African land snail, keep your distance and email a photo for identification to DPIHelpline@FDACS.gov. You can reach the FDACS hotline at (888) 3970-1517.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Giant African Land Snail
Population of Invasive Giant Snails Known to Transmit Meningitis Identified in Florida
megalodon
Florida Diver Finds Two Giant Prehistoric Shark Teeth In One Day
Japanese Honeysuckle
Honeysuckle: The Weed We Hate To Love
Burmese Pythons
Florida's Invasive Burmese Pythons “Likely Impossible” To Defeat, Scientists Worry
Southwest Florida Eagle Cam
“Miracles Do Happen!” Southwest Florida Eaglet Returns To Nest After Agonizing 5-Day Absence
Geraldine Gimblet
Florida Mom Wins $2 Million Lottery Jackpot After Spending Life Savings On Daughter's Cancer Treatment
Cape Canaveral Florida Top Airbnb Destination 2020
The Under-The-Radar Florida Beach Town You Need To Visit
Addison Bethea
Florida Teen Has Leg Amputated After "Devastating" Shark Attack
Hatchlings trek across the beach
A Passionate Community of Activists, Scientists, and Volunteers Are Devoted To Saving Florida's Sea Turtles
Tokyo Olympics Caeleb Dressel
Caeleb Dressel Honored With Giant Crop Maze in Florida Hometown
Bayou gar
Texas Teens Catch Giant Alligator Gar After Thinking It Was a Turtle
Man holds giant shark tooth
Diver Discovers Giant Prehistoric Shark Tooth off Coast of Florida
Seafood Gumbo
Louisiana Restaurant Owner Treats Neighbors to Free Seafood After Hurricane Ida Devastates Community
2020 Tastemakers Tout Video Card
Meet Our 2020 Southern Tastemakers
2021 Cooks of the Year
Southern Living 2021 Cooks of the Year
2021 Cook of the Year: Tara Jensen
2021 Cook of the Year: Tara Jensen