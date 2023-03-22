Brothers Osborne's John Osborne Welcomes Twins With Wife Lucie Silvas

Congratulations are in order for the Osborne family!

John Osborne, one half of the Grammy-winning country duo Brothers Osborne, and his wife welcomed twins in the early hours of March 21.

John announced the news on Instagram yesterday, sharing that Arthur is the older of the two by one minute, weighing in at 3 lb., 3 oz. and 15 and 1/2 inches long. Maybelle weighed in at 5 lbs., 1 oz. and 18 inches long.

"Welcome to this crazy world, Arthur and Maybelle," he wrote. "It's going to be a wild one."

John also celebrated his wife, singer-songwriter Lucie Silvas, calling her a “warrior princess."

"We did it y'all," he added.

John and his brother and bandmate, TJ, were forced to drop out of Monday night's charity Love Rising benefit concert in Nashville after Lucie went into labor a little more than a month before her due date.

“Turns out my and Lucie’s twins, Maybelle and Arthur, have picked up the Osborne tradition of arriving unannounced and could be here any second now,” John wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. “Lucie is a damn warrior and is currently holding down the fort from the hospital bed as I type this.”

The couple, who have been married since 2015, conceived the twins via IVF after years of infertility. They shared their exciting baby news with People in November.

"It is such an amazing thing to be in this position to be growing two babies," Silva told the outlet. "When you think that you may never have the chance to have children and then suddenly you're going to have two, it's amazing."

Congratulations, y’all!

