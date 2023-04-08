Brothers Osborne’s John Osborne And Wife Lucie Silvas Bring Newborn Twins Home From NICU

"Homeward bound with the bubs."

By
Melissa Locker
Melissa Locker
Melissa Locker

Melissa Locker writes about food, drinks, culture, gardening, and the joys of Waffle House

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on April 8, 2023
John Osborne And Wife Lucie Silvas
Photo:

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Hours before the Brothers Osborne were slated to play at the Love Rising concert in Nashville, John Osborne bowed out of the performance for a very good reason—his wife Lucie Silvas was in labor. 

In the early hours of March 21, John and his wife welcomed twins, Arthur and Maybelle. The twins were about a month premature and too small to go home. John shared on Instagram that Arthur weighed just 3 lb., 3 oz. and Maybelle, the younger twin, weighed 5 lbs., 1 oz. That early arrival and diminutive stature meant the babes, like many twins, needed to stay in the NICU for a spell. 

As any parent knows, having kids in the NICU is always stressful. "Anyone who has had or has babies in the NICU knows how tough it is. But I have a feeling Arthur and Maybelle will be coming home soon," Silvas shared in a post on social media earlier this week.

Turns out she was right. On Thursday, after more than two weeks in the hospital, the kiddos finally went home with their parents. 

"Homeward bound with the bubs," Osborne wrote alongside a black-and-white image of himself holding a carseat in each hand and heading out the door.

The couple, who have been married since 2015, conceived the twins via IVF after years of infertility. They shared their exciting baby news with People in November.

"It is such an amazing thing to be in this position to be growing two babies," Silva told the outlet. "When you think that you may never have the chance to have children and then suddenly you're going to have two, it's amazing."

Congratulations, y’all!

