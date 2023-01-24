Scotty McCreery Joins Brooks & Dunn On Reboot Tour For 17 Dates This Year

Better start practicing your "Boot Scootin' Boogie" because “the Brooks and Dunn posse rides again.” That’s according to Ronnie Dunn, one-half of the legendary country duo Brooks and Dunn who have just announced that they are continuing their tour into 2023.

The band’s seemingly endless Reboot Tour launched in 2020, but the “Only in America” singers were apparently having so much fun that they continued into 2022. Now, they aren’t quite ready to hang up their guitars and have announced 17 new dates on their Reboot Tour. “Last year, you all reminded us just how much fun it is to walk out on that stage and share the night with ya!” Kix Brooks said in a statement. “We love what we do.”

While the 2021 and 2022 legs of their tour featured opening acts like Gabby Barrett, Jordan Davis,, Walker Hayes, and Jon Pardi, this go-round they have Scotty McCreery taking over the opening slot. “Having been a huge fan of their music all my life, going out on the road with Kix and Ronnie is a dream come true for me,” McCreery said in a statement. “I can’t wait for this tour to begin!” He also took to social media for the announcement, calling it a “Bucket list tour alert!”

This year’s tour kicks off on May 4 in Kansas City, Missouri, and will keep the party on the road through mid-June. For ticket information you can check here. There are several Southern stops on the tour including Birmingham, Little Rock, Biloxi, Orlando, and more. We can't wait!