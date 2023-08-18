Brookgreen Gardens Opens Red Wolves Habitat In Lowcountry Zoo

By
Brandee Gruener is a digital editor and writer with 20 years of experience. Her articles on gardening, homes, food, and health have appeared in Hunker, American Gardener, and other national and regional publications.
Published on August 18, 2023
Brookgreen Gardens Red Wolves Habitat
Photo:

Brookgreen Gardens Lowcountry Zoo

A new red wolf habitat has opened at Brookgreen Gardens, which is renowned for beautifully manicured gardens but also home to native wildlife in its Lowcountry Zoo. The garden added the 4-acre red wolf habitat in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, to help save the species from extinction and educate the public about this now-rare wolf.

There are about 25 red wolves left living in the wild, which is why scientists say their conservation is so critical. The last wild population roams around eastern North Carolina, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. There are about 300 wolves left counting those that live in zoos.

“Red wolves are a critically endangered species that are native to the southeastern United States, and we are proud to be part of the effort to save this species while also educating the public,” Page Kiniry, president and CEO of Brookgreen Gardens, stated in a press release. “Our goal is to support conservation efforts for this species by maintaining a healthy and viable population of red wolves under human care, growing education and awareness efforts, and aiding research vital to supporting population recovery and management.”

Brookgreen is housing the wolves as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Red Wolf Saving Animals from Extinction (SAFE) program. The SAFE program manages wolf breeding and works to release captive-bred wolves into the wild. That means Brookgreen could someday welcome baby wolf cubs, so we'll be keeping an eye out for any developments.

Red Wold Ridge Sign

Brookgreen Gardens

As of July 29, there are three male red wolves you can see on your next visit to Brookgreen Gardens, which is located near Myrtle Beach and Pawleys Island. It's always worth the trip to check out the beautiful sculpture garden, historic trails, and wildlife preserve, and now there's another good reason to go.

