Tennessee Zoo Welcomes Super-Rare Spotless Giraffe

And she needs a name!

Published on August 22, 2023
Spotless giraffe
Photo:

Brights Zoo

A Tennessee zoo is celebrating the birth of a female giraffe that doesn’t have any spots. 

The exceedingly rare spotless giraffe was born at Brights Zoo in Limestone, Tennessee, on July 31. According to the zoo, she is the only solid-colored reticulated giraffe on the planet. The last recorded spotless giraffe was born in 1972 in Tokyo, CBS News reports. 

Stephanie Fennessy, executive director of Giraffe Conservation Foundation, told The Washington Post that the group “had never seen a similar giraffe in the wild in Africa.”

“She already stands six-feet-tall and is thriving under the care of her attentive mother and the zoo’s expert staff,” Brights Zoo said in a news release. 

A naming contest for the special giraffe was announced on Sunday. Brights Zoo has narrowed the field down to four meaningful options: Kipekee, which means unique; Firyali, which means unusual or extraordinary; Shakiri, which means "she is most beautiful"; and Jamella, which means "one of great beauty."

Fans can cast their votes on Facebook.

The zoo is hoping that the media coverage surrounding the birth will help “bring attention to the serious challenges the rest of her species face in the wild.”

“The international coverage of our patternless baby giraffe has created a much-needed spotlight on giraffe conservation. Wild populations are silently slipping into extinction, with 40% of the wild giraffe population lost in just the last three decades,” Tony Bright, founder of Bright’s Zoo, said in a statement.

The unnamed baby giraffe and her mama are currently on display at the family-owned zoo located about 30 minutes east of Johnson City. 

