Backstreet Boy Brian Littrell Plays For The Savannah Bananas

"Believe when I say...I want it that way."

Published on September 10, 2023
Brian Littrell
Photo:

Gerardo Mora / Stringer/Getty Images

The Savannah Bananas brought in a star player to get Grayson Stadium on its feet and dancing—a pop star, that is.

We wish we'd had tickets to see the performance of Backstreet Boy Brian Littrell, who stepped out of the dugout in full uniform to sing "You are my fire / The one desire / Believe when I say / I want it that way." The Bananas served as backup dancers to Littrell, performing the familiar footwork we've seen from the Backstreet Boys since "I Want It That Way" hit it big in 1999.

The Bananas are famous for their fast-paced Banana Ballgames and on-field antics. Every game opens with a Banana Baby, held aloft like Simba (but dressed in a banana peel) while the players kneel before the bemused child and its parents. If you can't make it to Savannah to see the fun in person, you can join the Bananas' 7.5 million fans on TikTok.

Fans are treated to see some well-rehearsed choreography during every game, so that's to be expected. Having a (now mature) boyband member play for the team is something special, though.

After his performance, Littrell took a bow and donned a batter's helmet to play. Major League Baseball reports he struck out twice during the game, but seemed to have a great time.

And for MLB Players Alumni Association pitcher Shawn Kelley, it was a night to remember. He and other former big league players were in Savannah over Labor Day Weekend for the final game of a Challenger Series.

"I struck out a Backstreet Boy!" Kelley told the MLB. "It's the greatest thing I've ever done in my career."

