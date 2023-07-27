Bulldog Nation Celebrating History At The Open Championship

“I’m not gonna be hunted; I’m gonna hunt.”

By
Stephanie Gallman Jordan
Stephanie Gallman Jordan
Stephanie Gallman Jordan
Stephanie Gallman Jordan is an award-winning journalist who has been covering breaking news, sports and culture for two decades. Her work has appeared on CNN, Reader's Digest, Atlanta Magazine and various other publications. She was raised in South Carolina, attended the University of Georgia and now resides in Atlanta.  
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on July 27, 2023
Brian Harman
Photo:

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Two University of Georgia graduates made history last weekend at the 151st The Open golf tournament in Hoylake, England.

Brian Harman and Sepp Straka placed first and second at The Royal Liverpool, the first two players from the same school to ever do so in the same year, according to the University’s golf team.  

Harman dominated the course, winning his first major championship at 13-strokes under par. Straka finished in a four-way tie for second at 7-under-par. 

While miles away from his home in Sea Island, Georgia, Harman said he channeled advice from another famous Bulldog in his win. In a post tournament interview, he said he was a “wreck” going into the final round but he “kept thinking about [UGA head football coach] Kirby Smart said, ‘I’m not gonna be hunted; I’m gonna hunt.” 

Smart was invested in the tournament also, tweeting “good luck” to Harman and Straka the night before the final round. “We need to get the Claret Jug between the hedges this fall!” 

Following Harman’s victory, Smart congratulated his fellow alumnae, again in a tweet

“Dawgs on top! Congrats @harmanbrian! Let’s celebrate this fall!” 

Sports journalist Radi Nabulsi said Harman’s reference to Smart shouldn’t come as a surprise because he’s a “Damn Good Dawg” who “lives and dies with the Bulldogs.” 

Fellow Bulldog and PGA golfer Kevin Kisner was eager to celebrate his friend too, tweeting “My homey! Could not be more thrilled for him and his family. Looking forward to a coldun in the jug!” 

Harman is the second native Georgian to win at The Open at Hoylake. Bobby Jones won previously in 1930. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
UGA Wins Championship
Georgia Wins Second College Football National Championship In A Row
Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide
Coach Nick Saban Connects Grandma's Cake Baking To The Process Of Selecting A New Quarterback
Bill Thorn Peachtree
Only Runner To Complete Every One Of Atlanta's Peachtree Road Races Retires At 92
Christopher Eubanks at Wimbledon 2023
Tennis Star Christopher Eubanks Lets Faith Drive Him
LSU Women Win NCAA Championship
LSU Women’s Basketball Win Their First NCAA National Championship Title
Coach Kim Mulkey LSU Victory Parade
Coach Kim Mulkey Takes It All In During Emotional Return To Baton Rouge With Championship Team
Stetson Bennett Raising Canes
Stetson Bennett Celebrates National Championship Win By Working At Raising Cane's... Again!
Beach Party
50 Reasons We Love Summer in the South
General view of the Par 3 Course at Augusta National
The South’s Best Sports Venues You Need to Visit
The Oklahoma Sooners softball championship
Champion Oklahoma Women’s Softball Team Credits Historic Success To Faith
Scottie Scheffler Players Tournament
Scottie Scheffler’s 88-Year-Old Grandma Walks Every Hole To Watch Grandson Win The Players Championship
Josef Newgarden Wins Indy 500
Nashville Native Josef Newgarden Wins Indy 500
KSU Basketball Win
Kennesaw State University Clinches NCAA Tournament Spot For First Time In School’s History
TCU
Map Shows That Majority Of America Is Rooting For TCU To Win The National Championship
UGA Georgia Mascot
Georgia’s Canine Mascot Uga Not Making Trip To National Championship Game
National Championship
Tailgating Not Allowed For Georgia-TCU National Championship Game In Los Angeles