Bulldog Nation Celebrating History At The Open Championship

Two University of Georgia graduates made history last weekend at the 151st The Open golf tournament in Hoylake, England.

Brian Harman and Sepp Straka placed first and second at The Royal Liverpool, the first two players from the same school to ever do so in the same year, according to the University’s golf team.

Harman dominated the course, winning his first major championship at 13-strokes under par. Straka finished in a four-way tie for second at 7-under-par.

While miles away from his home in Sea Island, Georgia, Harman said he channeled advice from another famous Bulldog in his win. In a post tournament interview, he said he was a “wreck” going into the final round but he “kept thinking about [UGA head football coach] Kirby Smart said, ‘I’m not gonna be hunted; I’m gonna hunt.”

Smart was invested in the tournament also, tweeting “good luck” to Harman and Straka the night before the final round. “We need to get the Claret Jug between the hedges this fall!”

Following Harman’s victory, Smart congratulated his fellow alumnae, again in a tweet.

“Dawgs on top! Congrats @harmanbrian! Let’s celebrate this fall!”

Sports journalist Radi Nabulsi said Harman’s reference to Smart shouldn’t come as a surprise because he’s a “Damn Good Dawg” who “lives and dies with the Bulldogs.”

Fellow Bulldog and PGA golfer Kevin Kisner was eager to celebrate his friend too, tweeting “My homey! Could not be more thrilled for him and his family. Looking forward to a coldun in the jug!”

Harman is the second native Georgian to win at The Open at Hoylake. Bobby Jones won previously in 1930.