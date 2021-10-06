Wendy's Turned Their Beloved Chocolate Frosty Into a Cereal

It’s the collaboration we didn’t know we needed.

This news is for anyone who has ever considered starting their day off with a sweet, delicious Frosty.

So, now that everyone's here, let us introduce you to your new favorite breakfast treat: Kellogg's Wendy's Frosty Chocolatey Cereal. Yes, really.

Born out of a collaboration between Wendy's and Kellogg's, the new, limited-edition cereal packs the delicious taste of a Wendy's Frosty into crispy cereal bites.

It's the biggest thing in breakfast since Kellogg's Little Debbie collab!

"Featuring chocolate flavored marshmallow pieces that intermingle with crispy, round, cocoa-coated cereal bites—each spoonful evokes the irresistible taste of a Wendy's Frosty," a news release proclaims.

This brilliant creation hits grocery store shelves nationwide in December for a suggested price of $3.99. Each box also includes a coupon for a free Frosty or small Frosty-ccino (Wendy's cold brew coffee swirled with vanilla Frosty) with any Wendy's purchase. Offer must be redeemed in the Wendy's App.