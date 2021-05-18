No More Excuses! These Grab-and-Go Breakfast Ideas Are Easy and Delicious
A healthy breakfast on the go is possible! Whether your current go-to is the drive-thru or skipping the most important meal altogether (gasp!), your day will be revolutionized with these on-the-go breakfast ideas. Our Instant Pot Egg Bites or Freezer Breakfast Burritos will pack the protein so you can power through the morning without a 10 a.m. slump. Of course, you can never go wrong with homemade muffins, and our little quick breads will make breakfast to-go feel like starting your morning with a real treat. Now, one can't possibly list a plethora of grab-and-go breakfast options without an overnight oats recipe. Our version is a true oatmeal that’s best served warm, so grab your insulated container and get ready for a comforting meal no matter where your morning takes you.
Instant Pot Egg Bites
Bacon, broccoli, cheese, and loads of flavor all come to the table (or car) with these protein-packed bites. They're cooked in individual-sized portions using a silicone ice cube tray—genius.
Blueberry Overnight Oatmeal
When fresh blueberries are in season, this is the only on-the-go oatmeal recipe that will do. Unlike your typical overnight oats recipe, this oatmeal should be warmed up in the microwave just before you head out the door. Give it a drizzle of honey or maple syrup and stir in some toasted pecans and flax seeds for crunch, if you're not short on time.
Overnight Maple-Raisin Oatmeal
Prep this recipe ahead then warm just before serving. You can portion into an insulated food jar and bring it with you to the office, the soccer field, or wherever your busy morning takes you.
Coffee Cake Muffins
If you think coffee cake is just for weekend brunch, let this recipe convince you otherwise. Running to a meeting? Heading out on a long morning of errands? Coffee Cake Muffins to-go are the answer. Just don't forget the java.
No-Bake Granola Bars
You never knew making homemade granola bars could be this easy. Once the ingredients are fully incorporated, you just spread it into a prepared pan and press firmly to create one even layer. Chill it in the fridge for 30 minutes, then cut into 12 bars. Wrap each portion individually to make grab-and-go breakfast a breeze.
Breakfast Cookies
Dessert or breakfast—you decide. These Breakfast Cookies are full of all the good stuff like dried cranberries, rolled oats, and pecans. You’ll power up for the day while getting a hit of sugar and spice.
Freezer Breakfast Burritos
Prep these breakfast burritos, then freeze for a hardy breakfast on the go. Simply pull one from the freezer, remove it from its foil wrapper, and microwave on a towel-line plate for about two minutes. Easy peasy.
Raspberry-Almond Muffins with Honey Butter
If you need to keep things simple, skip the Honey Butter—it's certainly a tasty addition, but the flavor of the muffins can stand alone too.
Blueberry Streusel Muffins
Who doesn’t love a blueberry muffin? Dress it up with a little sprinkle of cinnamon-sugar streusel topping and you’ve got a special way to treat yourself no matter how hectic the morning.