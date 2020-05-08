I’ve always found the sweet-versus-savory breakfast conundrum to be a real battle of the wills: Do I want to treat myself? (That’s pancakes.) Or do I want to be full until lunchtime? (That’s eggs and whole wheat toast.) My penchant for a short stack generally wins out, but even as I shovel forkfuls of fluffy ‘cakes into my mouth, I still find myself silently lecturing my taste buds for their irresponsible decision-making. “You’re enjoying this now,” I say to the mischievous imps. “But you know you’re going to be hungry again in an hour.” Unless, of course, I make my pancakes with JIFFY Corn Muffin Mix.

My best friend’s mom introduced me to cornmeal pancakes when I was in high school. My friend was a notoriously late sleeper, but I was always up with the roosters, so I’d pad downstairs in my pajamas to sit with her mom and drink coffee and chat until Sally woke up. On one such morning, Mary Stewart fixed me pancakes. But instead of pulling Bisquick out of the pantry (which was always the move at my house), she grabbed a box of JIFFY Corn Muffin Mix and proceeded to make a stack of some of the most satisfying pancakes I’ve ever eaten in my life.

There’s the sweetness you expect from cornbread, but in a pancake, it plays a shade more savory. JIFFY pancakes are a bit denser than others I’d had (maybe that’s the corn meal at play?), but they’re still predictably fluffy. There’s the visual appeal, too, if you’re a book-by-its-cover kind of person: the JIFFY pancakes come out a rich golden brown every time—a real feast for the eyes. Best of all, they actually leave you feeling full. They’re the rare, stick-to-your-ribs kind of pancakes that won’t leave you ravenous in an hour.

So next time you find yourself in a breakfast battle of the wills, pull out that little blue box of JIFFY Corn Muffin Mix and let your sweet side win, guilt-free. Sometimes, you can have your pancakes and eat them too.

