Ina Garten's Bacon, Egg, and Cheddar Sandwich Is "Mostly Made in the Microwave" But You'd Never Know
So easy, so tasty.
Need a last-minute Mother's Day breakfast recipe that will impress without requiring serious culinary chops to pull off beautifully? Meet Ina Garten's go-to bacon, egg, and cheddar sandwich. Here, the Barefoot Contessa dazzles as always with a delightful breakfast sandwich that is far more than the sum of its parts.
"What mom wouldn't love a Bacon, Egg & Cheddar Sandwich in bed this Mother's Day!?? This easy recipe from Modern Comfort Food is mostly made in the microwave so the kids can help, too! Happy Mother's Day to all the wonderful moms out there!!" writes Garten in a recent Instagram post alongside a photo of the delectable sandwich. With 85,000 likes and counting, it's clear Garten's fans are drooling over this easy-to-prepare dish.
To make, you'll only need a handful of ingredients — bacon, olive oil, eggs, whole milk, Cheddar cheese, English muffins, avocado, and salt and pepper to taste. After cooking the bacon in a sauté pan, the eggs get combined with milk, cheddar, salt and pepper and microwaved. Toast the English muffin, add the avocado slices, layer on the eggs and bacon, and voilà. Just add a tray for serving in bed, a card, and perhaps a Bloody Mary and Mother's Day breakfast in bed is served. Get the full recipe on BarefootContessa.com here.
If you're looking for more culinary inspiration from Garten, whether for this Sunday or any day of the year, may we suggest her pound cake with fresh raspberry sauce? See the drizzling in action below and get the pound cake recipe here and fresh raspberry sauce recipe here.
We think the bacon, egg, and cheddar sandwich and the pound cake with raspberry sauce will be on our menu this weekend. Indulgence Central, here we come.