Queso for Breakfast is Einstein Bros. Bagels' Tasty New Treat

Mama may be right about most things, but she may have been misguided when she said queso was not a breakfast food. That melted cheesy goodness is delicious at any time, including the all-important first meal of the day. Proving this point, Einstein Bros. Bagels is bringing breakfast queso to the world with their new Bacon & Queso Egg Sandwich. Sorry, Ma, but queso for breakfast is officially happening.

The Bacon & Queso Egg Sandwich starts with a bagel, naturally. After you pick your favorite flavor (maybe not blueberry in this instance, but hey, we don't judge) it's stacked with eggs and smoked Applewood bacon, decked out with a spicy whipped jalapeño salsa, topped in spicy green chilies, and covered in their signature creamy queso.

