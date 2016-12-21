Last-Minute, Mama-Approved Christmas Brunch Recipes

Since its conception, Christmas brunch has been a meal full of rich and decadent dishes. So it's no surprise that Southerners make some of the best Christmas brunch dishes around. But with the hectic holiday rush, it can be hard to find time for all the make-ahead stratas, overnight French toasts, and breads that need to rise for hours. So we've combed through our holiday breakfast recipes for our favorite dishes that come together in less than an hour and a half, no overnight chilling required, so you can spend your Christmas Eve relaxing. Over-the-top pancakes, savory casseroles, and bite-size finger foods prove that quick doesn't have to mean boring. And the best part? These easy breakfast recipes just happen to be some of our best brunch recipes, too.