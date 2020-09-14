Breakfast Cookies
Start your day with this good-for-you treat that will keep you going all morning long. Oatmeal cookies are so sweet and good it is hard to remember that they can actually be good for you (oats, nuts, etc). And sometimes a hot bowl of oatmeal is so dressed up with brown sugar, butter, cinnamon, etc., that it feels more like a dessert than a healthy breakfast. These smart breakfast cookies stand in the gap between the two, making this make-ahead breakfast idea taste like a sweet treat without the guilt. You can even “have it your way” and tweak the recipe to suit your tastes. Swap out the almond butter for another nut butter, replace some or all of the cranberries with raisins or other dried fruits, or substitute walnuts or almonds for the pecans. Just because these are labeled breakfast cookies don’t think you can’t enjoy them at other times. These oatmeal cookies are perfect for a sweet treat after lunch or a pick-me-up in the late afternoon. Pack them in your picnic basket or hiking gear to keep you going all day long.