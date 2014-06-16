10 Uses for White Bread from Our Food Department
Semolina, nine-grain, rye, straight-up wheat--we're a fan of bread. But when you're having a tomato sandwich or a pile of ribs, nothing compares to white bread, the closest thing for us to a slice of heaven. Sure, it's a perfect vehicle for sandwiches, but our food team has some other ideas for how to make use of a loaf.
1. "Grind white bread up in a food processor to make bread crumbs and use them to make meatballs with moist texture." - Hunter Lewis, Executive Editor
2. Sop up leftover sauce. It's the best way to join the clean plate club.
3. "You can use it as the pastry topping on cobblers. Cut 5 slices of white bread into strips (crusts removed). Mix 1 1/4 cups sugar, 1/2 cup melted butter, 2 Tbsp. flour, and 1 large egg. Drizzle mixture over strips. Lace over fruit filling in and 8-inch baking dish. Delicious!" - Pam Lolley, Test Kitchen Professional
4. When you break a glass, use a slice to pick up all the microscopic shards on the floor. The tiny pieces will stick right to it.
5. "If you're feeling ambitious, roll them until they're flat and use the slices for eggroll wrappers." - Whitney Wright, Deputy Food Director
6. Cut up into 1 or 2-inch cubes, drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with herbs (from your one-pot herb garden) and bake until crispy for homemade croutons.
7. "Put a slice in your bag or canister of brown sugar to keep it from drying it out and clumping." - Hannah Hayes, Assistant Food Editor
8. Use a slice with the crusts removed to gently dust oil paintings or remove scuffs from high-gloss walls.
9. "It's really the best bread for overnight breakfast casseroles. Nothing else gives you the same souffle effect." - W.W.
10. Looking for wholesome family fun? Round up the kids and feed the ducks at the park.
Tell us how you're enjoying Southern food with your friends and family by tagging your Tweets, Facebook posts, and Instagrams with #SouthernFoodNow. You might be featured in an upcoming post.