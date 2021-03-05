Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

In 2020, sourdough and banana bread recipes were some of the most googled recipes of the year. If you've decided to jump on the bandwagon to check out the sourdough craze yourself, you'll need to know how to store sourdough starter. To find the answers, we went to the person who wrote the book. Literally. Carroll Pellegrinelli, author of Starter Sourdough: The Step by Step Guide to Sourdough Starters, Baking Loaves, Baguettes, Pancakes, and More, shared her best tips for storing sourdough.

What kind of container should you use to store sourdough starter?

Pellegrinelli says the fermentation process of sourdough starter will corrode metal. Therefore, she recommends storing sourdough starter in a plastic or glass container.

Should you store sourdough starter on the counter or the refrigerator?

Sourdough starter can be stored on the counter or in the refrigerator. "If you're someone who bakes sourdough bread more than a couple of times a week, keep your starter in a cool, dry place. If you don't bake every week, keep it in the refrigerator," Pellegrinelli explains. Pellegrinelli also mentions that refrigerated starter will need to be fed once a week while sourdough starter stored on the counter should be fed daily. With either method, she says the best time to bake a loaf of bread is within 10 hours of feeding.

How do you cover sourdough starter?

According to Pellegrinelli, refrigerated sourdough starter should be covered tightly. If you're storing the sourdough starter on the counter, she suggests covering it loosely with fabric and a rubber band or parchment paper and the screw ring of a jar.

Can you freeze sourdough starter?