Brantley Gilbert Explains Why He Doesn’t Go Overboard On Christmas Gifts For His Kids

Brantley Gilbert might have a handful of awards and number-one hits under his belt, but you won’t find the country star showering his kids with expensive gifts this Christmas. Instead, the "You Don't Know Her Like I Do” crooner is keeping it simple.

"My kids are like every other kid," Gilbert explained in a statement to Taste of Country. "You could probably spend a million bucks on ‘em and then throw a water bottle in the middle of the floor, and they’re gonna play with the water bottle. I appreciate that about my kids."

Gilbert and his wife Amber share two children: a five-year-old son named Barrett and a three-year-old girl named Braylen. The Georgia native said that instead of price tags, he and his wife focus on gifts that will help tire their energetic youngsters out.

"We try to gift ‘em things to keep them active, like Bray got a bike for her third birthday. Barrett got a bike. But we got him a four wheeler for Christmas one year and he loves it, he rides it every now and then, but we’re kinda drawin’ him back towards things to keep him active and wear him out. But they really are good at really playing with whatever is around ‘em," Gilbert said.

Braylen in particular isn’t fussy.

"The giftin’ thing for them, I think they appreciate it, they think it’s cool,” Gilbert said. “But if you tell [Braylen] today that if she does good she can get a piece of gum tomorrow, she’ll be waiting on that piece of gum tomorrow, and she’s just as excited about that as she is anything in the world.”

Sounds like you’re raising them right!