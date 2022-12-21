Culture and Lifestyle Celebrities Brantley Gilbert Explains Why He Doesn’t Go Overboard On Christmas Gifts For His Kids The Georgia crooner’s two children are quite easy to please! By Meghan Overdeep Meghan Overdeep Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Updated on December 21, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: ROBYN BECK/Getty Images Brantley Gilbert might have a handful of awards and number-one hits under his belt, but you won’t find the country star showering his kids with expensive gifts this Christmas. Instead, the "You Don't Know Her Like I Do” crooner is keeping it simple. "My kids are like every other kid," Gilbert explained in a statement to Taste of Country. "You could probably spend a million bucks on ‘em and then throw a water bottle in the middle of the floor, and they’re gonna play with the water bottle. I appreciate that about my kids." Gilbert and his wife Amber share two children: a five-year-old son named Barrett and a three-year-old girl named Braylen. The Georgia native said that instead of price tags, he and his wife focus on gifts that will help tire their energetic youngsters out. "We try to gift ‘em things to keep them active, like Bray got a bike for her third birthday. Barrett got a bike. But we got him a four wheeler for Christmas one year and he loves it, he rides it every now and then, but we’re kinda drawin’ him back towards things to keep him active and wear him out. But they really are good at really playing with whatever is around ‘em," Gilbert said. Braylen in particular isn’t fussy. "The giftin’ thing for them, I think they appreciate it, they think it’s cool,” Gilbert said. “But if you tell [Braylen] today that if she does good she can get a piece of gum tomorrow, she’ll be waiting on that piece of gum tomorrow, and she’s just as excited about that as she is anything in the world.” Sounds like you’re raising them right! Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit