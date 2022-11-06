How Brad and Kimberly-Williams Paisley Are Serving Their Community Through The Store

After a family trip to Santa Barbara, California, Brad and Kimberly Williams Paisley were inspired to help those facing food insecurity in their local community in the Nashville area. On this trip the couple took their sons to Unity Shoppe, a nonprofit that has served families in the area for over 100 years. Unity Shoppe provides free essential services to those “impacted by temporary conditions of poverty, natural disaster or health crisis,” as stated on their website. They provide to those in need groceries, clothing, essential items, as well as job training to help get folks back on their feet.

"We took our boys to Unity Shoppe to teach them about serving others and giving back to people in need," Paisley said of the experience. "And we came away surprised by what the organization had taught us. Most people don't want handouts. They want dignity and respect. Most people want to become self-sufficient."



That was where the idea for The Store was born. Paisley and Williams-Paisley reached out to the country star’s alma mater, Belmont University to form a partnership. At the 2019 groundbreaking, Belmont University President Dr. Bob Fisher said, “Belmont’s mission is to challenge students with an education that empowers them to use their talents and skills to engage and transform the world. As an alum, Brad Paisley has certainly achieved that mission and more throughout his career, and today’s groundbreaking for The Store marks another milestone in the work he and Kimberly are doing to impact lives for the better. I am especially grateful that Belmont University has been invited to partner with them in this effort, and our current students and faculty are already laying the groundwork to serve Store patrons through legal aid and health care clinics. This is just the beginning—we anticipate The Store being a significant part of the Belmont community for years to come.”

The Store officially opened its doors on March 12,2020. As explained on the website, “The Store operates as a year-round free grocery store allowing people to shop for their basic needs. There is no charge to those referred or to the people and agencies that send them. They may shop for food to supplement their income during times of crisis and as they work toward self-sufficiency.”

Staffed by students from Belmont and volunteers, The Store is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit fueled by the philosophy of community empowerment. You can help their efforts by donating here.