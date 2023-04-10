Brad Paisley Gives Wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley An Easter “Manicure” In Hilarious Video

After 20 years of marriage, Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley know not to take things too seriously. Especially when it comes to impromptu beauty treatments.

For example, Kimberly recently shared her country star husband’s sweet, albeit botched, effort to help get her glammed up for Easter.

“Hubby gave me ‘Easter nails,’” Kimberly captioned a video montage of Brad’s hilarious attempt to give her an elaborate Easter egg-inspired manicure.

The video shows the Grammy winner using brushes of various sizes and the flashlight on his phone to bring his striped and polka dotted vision to life on his wife’s left hand. The finished product didn’t look half bad until Kimberly focused the camera on her thumb.

“Um…” she wrote over the footage of the messy red-and-yellow stripes spilling over the cuticle.

“I can do more on the other hand if you want,” Brad can be heard saying in the background.

This isn’t the first time Kimberly has documented her husband’s forays into the beauty world. In April 2020—the height of Covid-19 the pandemic—she shared a video of Brad dying her hair.

“Brad’s new gig,” she joked in the caption.

Brad and Kimberly married in March 2003 and have two sons together: William Huckleberry, born in 2007, and Jasper Warren, born in 2009.

In a 2021 interview with People, Kimberly said "focusing on the laughter and keeping a sense of play" is key to her and Brad's long standing marriage.

"A lot of married couples would rather do anything but spend the evening together," added Brad. "That's not the case in our house."

