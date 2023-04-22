Brad Paisley Will Headline Nashville Fourth Of July Celebration

Brad Paisley is getting ready to paint the town red, white, and blue.

The country superstar has just been announced as the headliner for Nashville’s Fourth of July celebration, known as Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th. Paisley will perform his hits along with a country-tinged lineup that includes husband-and-wife duo The War And Treaty, singer-songwriter Langhorne Slim, and rising country artist Tiera Kennedy.

While Paisley is certainly a draw, he’s not the only attraction. Nashville knows how to throw a party and the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp is going all out to celebrate the good ol’ U.S. of A. That, of course, means fireworks. Specifically one of the country’s largest July 4th fireworks shows. Since this is Music City the fireworks display will be set to music thanks to a soundtrack of martial tunes played by the Grammy-winning Nashville Symphony. There’s also a Family Fun Zone that will include inflatable fun and even more live music.

“We are proud that Nashville hosts one of the best July 4th celebrations in the country with A-list acts, an impressive fireworks show and kid-friendly activities,” Kevin Lavender, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp and Executive Vice President at 5/3 Bank said in a press release. “We encourage Nashvillians to come out and enjoy the fireworks and the great music from Brad and the rest of the lineup - all right in their backyard and for free.”

That’s right, the concert and fireworks display are free to the public, making it fun and accessible to everyone. Undoubtedly that’s part of the appeal for Paisley who headlined the show in 2021, too. Known for his good works, Paisley is not only performing but is using the celebration as an opportunity to give back, too. The celebration will feature charitable partner The Store, the nonprofit grocery store that Paisley founded with his wife, actor Kimberly Williams-Paisley. The long-time couple has made fighting hunger a priority. Back in 2020, they donated a million meals to food banks across the country. One dollar from the sale of each event t-shirt will be donated directly to The Store.