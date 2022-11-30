These Farm-Fresh Bouquets And Plants Make Thoughtful Gifts For The Holiday Season—And We Have A 25%-Off Code

Plus, plenty of under-$50 options to spread some cheer.

By Lauren Fischer
Published on November 30, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Holiday Sweater Tout
Photo:

The Bouqs

You’ve made your holiday gifting list, you’ve checked it twice, and you’re still stuck on what to buy some of the most important people in your life. The good news is, you don’t even need to get out of your cozy PJs to send a thoughtful (and affordable) gift to your loved ones this year. Bouqs’ farm-to-front door flowers and mini plants will bring holiday vibrance and a touch of decor into their home — and you’ll save 25 percent with our secret code. 

Add FARMFRESH25 at checkout, and watch the price drop on anything from a candy-colored bouquet comprised of roses, carnations, and daisies to a mini tree in a pretty planter., It can be overwhelming to choose the perfect option among so many good choices. First, consider color: Would they enjoy bold hues or a more understated, yet elegant, arrangement? If you’re shopping for more of a plant person, the right gift might be some  low-maintenance greenery. 

No matter what you choose, the bonus of ordering from Bouqs is that all flowers come straight from sustainable farms, which means a longer shelf life… which means more time to enjoy them. In fact, some bouquets are sent as buds and will only start to bloom upon delivery. Many bouquets are available in three sizes, so you can customize how many stems you want to include (and how much you want to spend). Bouqs also offers floral arrangements with or without vases, but all include the option as an add-on.

To help guide you, we rounded up a variety of Bouqs’ winter-inspired options, all of which are hand-picked for a cheerful holiday surprise. And, don’t forget you can save 25 percent on any order with our exclusive code, FARMFRESH25, at checkout.

Winter Frost

The Bouqs

Wintry-White Flowers 

  • Winter Frost, $36.75–$59.25 with code FARMFRESH25 (orig. $49–$79)
  • Constellation, $55.50 with code FARMFRESH25 (orig. $74) 
  • Sleigh My Name, $36.75–$59.25 with code FARMFRESH25 (orig. $49–$79)

Get into the seasonal spirit with a frosted bouquet that really says “happy holidays.” As the name implies, the Winter Frost bouquet gives off an icy aura by mixing white roses with blue hydrangea and green button poms to create an at-home winter wonderland. Find another green-meets-white arrangement with the Constellation, which has a tropical feel thanks to white ginger and palm leaves. As an added bonus, this one comes with a reusable white hammered vase. For a bouquet that truly captures the holiday spirit, send the Sleigh My Name. It lives up to its title with white lilies and roses plus a splash of red mini carnations that capture the holiday spirit.  

Sugar Rush

The Bouqs

Colorful Flowers

  • Holiday Sweater, $44.25–$74.25 with code FARMFRESH25 (orig. $59-$99)
  • Three Wishes, $55.50 with code FARMFRESH25 (orig. $74)
  • Sugar Rush, $40.50–$63 with code FARMFRESH25 (orig. $54–$84)

For some, the sole purpose of flowers is to brighten up a room and add dimension with a mix of rich colors. One of the brightest bunches at Bouqs  is the Sugar Rush bouquet, which joins pink and yellow roses with orange gerbera daisies, among other decorative accents. For more subtle color, the Holiday Sweater bouquet is filled with bright red pepper berry, greenery, and purple succulents as the centerpiece. This one can also be repotted or planted so it lasts much longer..

If simplicity is what your giftee would appreciate, opt for Three Wishes, a trio of mini orchids in pink, white, and yellow. Maybe the arrangement will help bring good luck to your loved one in the new year—it’s what orchids are known for, after all. Plus, they come hand-picked by a farmer, making this a unique and personal gift. 

Mother Earth

The Bouqs

Pretty Plants

Some people just aren’t flower people, and that’s OK. If they have more of a brown thumb, try one of Bouqs’ mini plants instead, which not only will add decor but also warmth to a room. Some even have health benefits, too. Our picks are all easy to care for, requiring some light watering and indirect sunlight—no gardening expertise required.

The Mother Earth Dracaena (dragon) plant is just four inches but overflowing with greenery. It comes in a pot designed with a face full of personality for someone who loves a bit of whimsy. For a low-maintenance  style, shop the upright Sugar Cookie mini pine tree, which requires just weekly watering and sunlight. Or, help dress up your giftee’s shelf space with the Quad Squad, a quartet of Haworthia plants in four colored pots made of ceramic with a wood base. These succulents can be displayed together or individually placed throughout the home.

High-quality flowers and plants are hard to find on sale, so be sure to shop our favorite picks while you can. Or, head over to Bouqs to see all of the beautiful options, and be sure to use the  code FARMFRESH25 for 25 percent off your order. .

Sleigh My Name

The Bouqs

BUY IT: $36.75–$59.25 with code FARMFRESH25 (orig. $49–$79); bouqs.com

Three Wishes

The Bouqs

BUY IT: $55.50 with code FARMFRESH25 (orig. $74); bouqs.com

Sugar Cookie

The Bouqs

BUY IT: $44.25 with code FARMFRESH25 (orig. $59); bouqs.com

More Cyber Week Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Amazon Fashion Under $50 tout
Get Your Holiday Shopping Underway With These 10 Under-$50 Amazon Fashion Deals
Velvet Leggings
Spanx’s Velvet Pants Are So Chic, Nobody Will Know They’re Leggings—And They’re 20% Off Right Now
We Found The Best Cyber Monday Stocking Stuffer Deals For The Whole FamilyâAll For Under $20 tout
We Found The Best Cyber Monday Stocking Stuffer Deals For The Whole Family—All For Under $25
Black Friday Shopping Editor Picks Tout
From Duvet Cover Sets To Holiday Serveware, Here’s What Our Shopping Editor Is Buying For Cyber Monday
Faux Suede Flare Pants
Stock Up On Cozy Fall Essentials For Less During Spanx's Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sitewide Sale
Garmin Forerunner 245
Amazon’s Cyber Week Sales Aren’t Over—Here Are Steals Up To 71% Off You Can Still Get
Lodge EC1D43 Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
These Are The 84 Best Cyber Monday Deals You Can Score On Amazon For Under $100
Lillusory Women's Batwing Sleeve Turtleneck Spilt Hem Oversized Tunic Sweater
Amazon Has Deals On Lucky Brand, Levi’s, Vera Bradley, And More Under $50 Ahead Of Black Friday
Philosophy Limited Edition 3-in-1 Shampoo, Shower Gel, and Bubble Bath
The Best Cyber Monday Beauty Deals To Shop While You Still Can, Starting Under $10
Early Black Friday Editor-Loved Deals Roundup Tout
Everything Our Shopping Editor Is Buying Before Black Friday—Including An Artificial Christmas Tree For 49% Off
Holiday Storage Sale Tout
10 Holiday Storage Solutions That Make Decorating (And Packing Back Up) Easy, All On Sale For Black Friday
Lodge Cast Iron Grill Pan
Amazon Quietly Slashed Prices On Nearly Everything Ahead Of Black Friday
Early Cast Iron Cookware Deals Roundup Tout
We’re Stocking Up On Cast Iron Cookware Ahead Of Black Friday—Here Are The 24 Best Deals
Celebrations Home 30 in. LED Prelit Warm White Wreath
From Wreaths To Window Candles, These Are The Best Early Black Friday Deals On Outdoor Holiday Decor
Masculine Southern Living Room in White with Christmas tree in the corner and garland hung on the mantel.
Holiday Trivia: 30 Questions And Answers For Your Next Party Game
National Tree Company Dunhill Fir Artificial Tree, 9 Ft, Dual Colored Lights
Black Friday Is Still Weeks Away, But There Are Tons Of Holiday Decor Deals To Shop Now