These Farm-Fresh Bouquets And Plants Make Thoughtful Gifts For The Holiday Season—And We Have A 25%-Off Code

You’ve made your holiday gifting list, you’ve checked it twice, and you’re still stuck on what to buy some of the most important people in your life. The good news is, you don’t even need to get out of your cozy PJs to send a thoughtful (and affordable) gift to your loved ones this year. Bouqs’ farm-to-front door flowers and mini plants will bring holiday vibrance and a touch of decor into their home — and you’ll save 25 percent with our secret code.

Add FARMFRESH25 at checkout, and watch the price drop on anything from a candy-colored bouquet comprised of roses, carnations, and daisies to a mini tree in a pretty planter., It can be overwhelming to choose the perfect option among so many good choices. First, consider color: Would they enjoy bold hues or a more understated, yet elegant, arrangement? If you’re shopping for more of a plant person, the right gift might be some low-maintenance greenery.

No matter what you choose, the bonus of ordering from Bouqs is that all flowers come straight from sustainable farms, which means a longer shelf life… which means more time to enjoy them. In fact, some bouquets are sent as buds and will only start to bloom upon delivery. Many bouquets are available in three sizes, so you can customize how many stems you want to include (and how much you want to spend). Bouqs also offers floral arrangements with or without vases, but all include the option as an add-on.

To help guide you, we rounded up a variety of Bouqs’ winter-inspired options, all of which are hand-picked for a cheerful holiday surprise. And, don’t forget you can save 25 percent on any order with our exclusive code, FARMFRESH25, at checkout.

The Bouqs

Wintry-White Flowers

Winter Frost, $36.75–$59.25 with code FARMFRESH25 (orig. $49–$79)

(orig. $49–$79) Constellation, $55.50 with code FARMFRESH25 (orig. $74)

(orig. $74) Sleigh My Name, $36.75–$59.25 with code FARMFRESH25 (orig. $49–$79)

Get into the seasonal spirit with a frosted bouquet that really says “happy holidays.” As the name implies, the Winter Frost bouquet gives off an icy aura by mixing white roses with blue hydrangea and green button poms to create an at-home winter wonderland. Find another green-meets-white arrangement with the Constellation, which has a tropical feel thanks to white ginger and palm leaves. As an added bonus, this one comes with a reusable white hammered vase. For a bouquet that truly captures the holiday spirit, send the Sleigh My Name. It lives up to its title with white lilies and roses plus a splash of red mini carnations that capture the holiday spirit.

The Bouqs

Colorful Flowers

Holiday Sweater, $44.25–$74.25 with code FARMFRESH25 (orig. $59-$99)

(orig. $59-$99) Three Wishes, $55.50 with code FARMFRESH25 (orig. $74)

(orig. $74) Sugar Rush, $40.50–$63 with code FARMFRESH25 (orig. $54–$84)

For some, the sole purpose of flowers is to brighten up a room and add dimension with a mix of rich colors. One of the brightest bunches at Bouqs is the Sugar Rush bouquet, which joins pink and yellow roses with orange gerbera daisies, among other decorative accents. For more subtle color, the Holiday Sweater bouquet is filled with bright red pepper berry, greenery, and purple succulents as the centerpiece. This one can also be repotted or planted so it lasts much longer..

If simplicity is what your giftee would appreciate, opt for Three Wishes, a trio of mini orchids in pink, white, and yellow. Maybe the arrangement will help bring good luck to your loved one in the new year—it’s what orchids are known for, after all. Plus, they come hand-picked by a farmer, making this a unique and personal gift.

The Bouqs

Pretty Plants

Mother Earth, $36.75 with code FARMFRESH25 (orig. $49)

(orig. $49) Sugar Cookie, $44.25 with code FARMFRESH25 (orig. $59)

(orig. $59) Quad Squad, $55.50 with code FARMFRESH25 (orig. $74)

Some people just aren’t flower people, and that’s OK. If they have more of a brown thumb, try one of Bouqs’ mini plants instead, which not only will add decor but also warmth to a room. Some even have health benefits, too. Our picks are all easy to care for, requiring some light watering and indirect sunlight—no gardening expertise required.

The Mother Earth Dracaena (dragon) plant is just four inches but overflowing with greenery. It comes in a pot designed with a face full of personality for someone who loves a bit of whimsy. For a low-maintenance style, shop the upright Sugar Cookie mini pine tree, which requires just weekly watering and sunlight. Or, help dress up your giftee’s shelf space with the Quad Squad, a quartet of Haworthia plants in four colored pots made of ceramic with a wood base. These succulents can be displayed together or individually placed throughout the home.

High-quality flowers and plants are hard to find on sale, so be sure to shop our favorite picks while you can. Or, head over to Bouqs to see all of the beautiful options, and be sure to use the code FARMFRESH25 for 25 percent off your order. .

