Bojangles Has Your New Favorite Drink, Perfect For A Southern Tailgate

The beloved fast food chain has partnered with another North Carolina-based business to create Hard Sweet Tea.

Published on January 17, 2023

Bojangles, the beloved Southern chicken-and-biscuit chain, has just announced a brand new drink and we can’t wait to try it. It’s a hard tea made in collaboration with another North Carolina-based company, Appalachian Mountain Brewery (AMB). As the name implies, this sweet tea is not for kids. Instead it combines Bojangles’ delicious sweet tea with a little brewery magic to make what just might be your new favorite adult beverage.

Bojangles Hard Tea

Bojangles

“This collaboration is something sweet,” Jackie Woodward, Chief Brand and Marketing Officer for Bojangles said in a press release. “Partnering with AMB to craft our Legendary Iced Tea into a hard tea for fans of legal drinking age was a natural fit, and the team poured passion into the entire process. We can’t wait for fans to try it!”

“AMB couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with such an iconic Carolina company,” added Nathan Kelischek, AMB Founder and Brewmaster. “Bojangles sweet tea is a staple across the South and has earned its ‘legendary’ title. ”

However, there’s a trick to this sweet tea—you won’t be able to buy it at a Bojangles. That’s because Bojangles is branching out from restaurants to grocery stores! The new Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea will be sold only at participating retailers like Harris Teeter, Sheetz, Circle K, Spinx, Walmart, Food Lion, and other retailers in North and South Carolina.  

Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea

Bojangles

While you can’t buy it at the restaurant, but we think that it will become your must-have beverage for your next tailgate. Grab your drinks from Harris Teeter and then head directly to the Bojangles drive-thru to grab your Cajun chicken biscuit (or fish sandwich, if you can catch one), scratch-made biscuits, and Bo-tatos. What an easy way to have the best spread at the game. Come summer, Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea could definitely pack a cooler on the way to the lake.

Just another reason to love Bojangles!

