The First Texas Outpost Of Bojangles Will Open This Spring

Hold on to your Bo-Berry Biscuits, because Bojangles has just announced its first Texas location is opening this spring!

News broke way back in 2021, that Bojangles was expanding its chicken empire to Texas and now the popular fried chicken and biscuit chain has made it official. The first Texas location will open this spring in Euless, Texas, a company spokesperson confirmed to the Fort Worth Star Telegram. Euless is just about halfway between Dallas and Fort Worth, so folks in both spots can get their fill of breakfast sandwiches, Bo's Chicken Sandwiches, pimento cheese-covered pork chop griller biscuits, and, if they’re lucky, fish sandwiches and those delicious Bo-Berry Biscuits, too.

Bojangles has plans bigger than the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The company is angling to open 21 new Bojangles outposts across the Lone Star State and already has a second Texas location planned to open later this spring in Frisco.

The 45-year old Southern staple isn’t stopping there. Previously, Bojangles announced that they have plans to open their outposts in New York and add more locations in Pennsylvania and Florida, too. There isn’t an announced timeline for those spots to start serving up biscuits and chicken, so until then head to North Carolina, or come spring, Euless.