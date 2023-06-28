Bobby Osborne, Bluegrass Pioneer And One-Half Of The Osborne Brothers, Has Died

The Osborne Brothers are best known for their 1967 hit "Rocky Top."

Published on June 28, 2023
Bobby Osborne
Photo:

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Legendary bluegrass singer and mandolinist Bobby Osborne died on Tuesday at a hospital in Gallatin, Tennessee, The New York Times reports. He was 91.

Bobby was born in the coalfields of eastern Kentucky on December 7, 1931. He took up the electric guitar as a teenager after his family moved to Dayton, Ohio, where he began playing in local country bands while working as a cabdriver. By the early 1950s Bobby and his younger brother, Sonny, who played the banjo, were performing together as the Osborne Brothers. 

The Osborne Brothers were made members of the Grand Ole Opry in 1964 and became the first bluegrass act to play at the White House in 1973. They were inducted into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame in 1994. The brothers helped modernize the bluegrass genre by bridging the gap between it and mainstream country music.

The Osborne Brothers are best known for their 1967 hit "Rocky Top," which landed on country radio's Top 40 and went on to become an anthem for the University of Tennessee-Knoxville football team. 

The pair continued to play shows together and individually until Sonny's death in October 2021 at 83. Bobby was still performing last month.

“To say he was a legend falls short of the impact he had on all of us,” Paul Schiminger, interim executive director at the International Bluegrass Music Association, said in a statement. “An innovative musical pioneer, Bobby set and held the gold standard for bluegrass vocals.”

He is survived by his wife, Karen Osborne, their four children, five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. 

Our hearts go out to the Osborne family and Bobby’s legion of fans. 

