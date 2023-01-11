Food and Recipes Desserts Ice Cream Blue Bell's Beloved Tin Roof Flavor Is Back For A Limited Time The vintage flavor is back by popular demand! By Meghan Overdeep Meghan Overdeep Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on January 11, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Blue Bell Ready thy spoons, ice cream lovers! Blue Bell is kicking off the new year by bringing a popular vintage flavor back to freezer aisles for a limited time. Tin Roof, which first debuted in 1980, was discontinued in 2019. Fortunately, overwhelming public demand inspired the Texas creamery to resurrect the old classic for a bit. “We’re starting 2023 with the return of one of your most requested flavors, and it has a NEW carton design!” Blue Bell announced on social media to great fanfare last week. The beloved ice cream features vanilla-flavored ice cream with a rich chocolate sundae sauce and roasted peanuts dipped in a dark chocolate-flavored coating. Yummmm. Blue Bell’s Tin Roof flavor will be available for a limited time in the half-gallon size at local retail stores. Get it while it’s hot… er, cold! Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit