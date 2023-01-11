Blue Bell's Beloved Tin Roof Flavor Is Back For A Limited Time

The vintage flavor is back by popular demand!

Published on January 11, 2023
Blue Bell Tin Roof
Photo:

Blue Bell

Ready thy spoons, ice cream lovers!

Blue Bell is kicking off the new year by bringing a popular vintage flavor back to freezer aisles for a limited time. 

Tin Roof, which first debuted in 1980, was discontinued in 2019. Fortunately, overwhelming public demand inspired the Texas creamery to resurrect the old classic for a bit.

“We’re starting 2023 with the return of one of your most requested flavors, and it has a NEW carton design!” Blue Bell announced on social media to great fanfare last week.

The beloved ice cream features vanilla-flavored ice cream with a rich chocolate sundae sauce and roasted peanuts dipped in a dark chocolate-flavored coating.

Yummmm.

Blue Bell’s Tin Roof flavor will be available for a limited time in the half-gallon size at local retail stores. Get it while it’s hot… er, cold!

