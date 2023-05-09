Blue Bell’s Fan-Favorite Peaches & Homemade Vanilla Flavor Is Back For Summer

Ready thy spoons, ice cream lovers!

Blue Bell is celebrating the start of peach season with the limited return of one of their original summer flavors: Peaches & Homemade Vanilla.

The Texas-based creamery describes the beloved seasonal flavor as a mouth-watering combination of juicy, ripe peaches and the brand’s famous Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream.

First released back in 1975, Blue Bell brings back its Peaches & Homemade Vanilla flavor every year around this time—when the freshest and finest ingredients are available.

In an office taste test of peach ice cream flavors, Southern Living editors who grew up in the South said it "tasted nostalgic and comforting." Staff loved how creamy and thick it was, and how each bite was "studded with peach jewels."

Peaches & Homemade Vanilla is now available in retailers for a limited time in half gallons. There is no word on how long the flavor will stick around, but it will most likely be available for the duration of the summer.

But wait, there's more! Blue Bell is making it easy for peach lovers can double down on the summer fruit with yet another limited release. Last week, the creamery announced the resurrection of Peachy Peach, one of its newer offerings described as “creamy peach ice cream with chunks of sweetened peaches.” Peachy Peach debuted last year to rave reviews.

Get ‘em while they’re hot, er… cold!

