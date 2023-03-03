Food and Recipes Desserts Ice Cream Blue Bell Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Oatmeal Cream Pie Flavor For A Limited Time Inspired by the beloved Little Debbie treat, this ice cream flavor is a childhood dream come true. By Meghan Overdeep Meghan Overdeep Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on March 3, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Blue Bell I scream, you scream, we all scream even louder for the return of one of our favorite Blue Bell ice cream flavors! The Texas creamery is celebrating the onset of Spring by rereleasing a flavor guaranteed to transport you straight back to childhood: Oatmeal Cream Pie. Why? Because "you can never have too much of a good thing.” Blue Bell’s Oatmeal Cream Pie flavor debuted for National Ice Cream Month in July of 2022. Inspired by the beloved Little Debbie treat, the nostalgic dessert features a delicious oatmeal flavored ice cream with hints of brown sugar mixed with soft oatmeal cookies and a vanilla icing swirl. “We have taken all of the best parts of an oatmeal cream pie and combined it with our ice cream,” Jimmy Lawhorn, Vice President, Sales and Marketing for Blue Bell, said in a news statement. “You immediately taste the sweetness of the brown sugar in the ice cream, but it is subtle. Once the vanilla icing swirl hits your taste buds, you know this is going to be good. The texture and taste of the soft oatmeal cookies tie it all together. It is just like eating a homemade oatmeal cream pie, but in ice cream form.” Oatmeal Cream Pie is available now in half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time. Enjoy, y’all! Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit