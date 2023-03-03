Blue Bell Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Oatmeal Cream Pie Flavor For A Limited Time

Inspired by the beloved Little Debbie treat, this ice cream flavor is a childhood dream come true.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on March 3, 2023
Blue Bell Oatmeal Cream Pie Ice Cream
Photo:

Blue Bell

I scream, you scream, we all scream even louder for the return of one of our favorite Blue Bell ice cream flavors! 

The Texas creamery is celebrating the onset of Spring by rereleasing a flavor guaranteed to transport you straight back to childhood: Oatmeal Cream Pie. Why? Because "you can never have too much of a good thing.”

Blue Bell’s Oatmeal Cream Pie flavor debuted for National Ice Cream Month in July of 2022. Inspired by the beloved Little Debbie treat, the nostalgic dessert features a delicious oatmeal flavored ice cream with hints of brown sugar mixed with soft oatmeal cookies and a vanilla icing swirl.

“We have taken all of the best parts of an oatmeal cream pie and combined it with our ice cream,” Jimmy Lawhorn, Vice President, Sales and Marketing for Blue Bell, said in a news statement. “You immediately taste the sweetness of the brown sugar in the ice cream, but it is subtle. Once the vanilla icing swirl hits your taste buds, you know this is going to be good. The texture and taste of the soft oatmeal cookies tie it all together. It is just like eating a homemade oatmeal cream pie, but in ice cream form.”

Oatmeal Cream Pie is available now in half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time. 

Enjoy, y’all!

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Blue Bell Oatmeal Cream Pie Ice Cream
Blue Bell's New Oatmeal Cream Pie Ice Cream Is a Childhood Dream Come True
Blue Bell Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream
Attention, Y'all: Blue Bell Is Bringing Back This Fan-Favorite Flavor
Snickerdoodles on a cooling rack
Cookie Recipes That'll Earn You Top Dollar At The Bake Sale
Blue Bell Salted Caramel Brownie Ice Cream
Blue Bell Releases New Salted Caramel Brownie Ice Cream Flavor For Fall
Blue Bell Eggnog Ice Cream
Blue Bell Introduces New Eggnog Ice Cream for the Holidays
Caramelized Banana Pudding
36 Best-Ever Banana Recipes You Need To Bookmark Immediately
Cheesecake Cupcakes
30 Patriotic Desserts For Every Star-Spangled Celebration
nutty-buddy-cereal
Iconic Snack Bar Nutty Buddy Is Getting The Cereal Treatment
Getty Images
These College Dairies Are Serving More Than Education
Red Velvet Ice Cream Cake
43 Fourth Of July Cake Ideas For A Party Finale Better Than Fireworks
Blueberry Galette
23 Blueberry Dessert Recipes For A Sweet Summer
Brown-Butter Caramel Blondies
Our Most Decadent Bar Cookie Recipes
Blue Bell Strawberry Lemonade Ice Cream
Blue Bell's New Strawberry Lemonade Ice Cream Is the Perfect Summer Treat
Blue Bell Cookies ’n Cream Cone Ice Cream
Blue Bell Debuts Cookies 'n' Cream Cone Ice Cream
BlueBell-MardisGrasKingCake-PressShot2
Blue Bell's Mardi Gras King Cake Flavor Is Back
Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies
30 Easy Cookie Recipes To Make With Kids