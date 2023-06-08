Blue Bell’s Newest Ice Cream Flavor Is A Coffee-Lover’s Dream Come True

Blue Bell has done it again, y’all.

Today, the beloved Texas-based creamery announced a new ice cream flavor that will dazzle your taste buds and put a pep in your step: Java Jolt.

Blue Bell is inviting fans to skip the coffee shop and head to the nearest store’s ice cream aisle for its New Java Jolt Ice Cream, which arrives in stores beginning today.

Java Jolt combines Blue Bell Coffee Ice Cream with dark chocolate chunks and a coffee fudge swirl. First the Dr Pepper Float flavor, and now this? This summer is shaping up to be a big one for Southern ice cream connoisseurs.

“Our Coffee Ice Cream is a fan-favorite, so it is the perfect base for our new Java Jolt,” Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising and marketing for Blue Bell, said in a news release. “The coffee fudge swirl adds an extra jolt of flavor. And the dark chocolate chunks are a delicious complement to the ice cream. We think coffee lovers will be very pleased with this combination!”

Java Jolt is available in the pint size for a limited time.

Enjoy!