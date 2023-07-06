Blue Bell Introduces New Monster Cookie Dough Flavor For National Ice Cream Month

Ready thy spoons and clear some freezer space for a monster new flavor from Blue Bell!

In celebration of National Ice Cream Month, the Texas-based creamery is dishing out something extra special. Available now, Monster Cookie Dough Ice Cream is described as a creamy vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar loaded with peanut butter monster cookie dough pieces, candy-coated chocolate pieces, and dark chocolate chunks.

Yum.

“If you have not heard of a monster cookie, it typically combines many of your favorite ingredients from other cookies like chocolate chips, peanut butter and chocolate-coated candy pieces,” Sara Schramm, Blue Bell Marketing Brand Manager, said in a news release. “And, many monster cookies are rather large because of all the goodies packed in one treat. The dough pieces in our Monster Cookie Dough Ice Cream have the same delicious ingredients you find in the cookie.”

Monster Cookie Dough is available in the half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time. Get it while it’s hot, er… cold!

For more information and for a complete list of products now in stores visit bluebell.com.

