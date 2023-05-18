Blue Bell’s Newest Ice Cream Flavor Will Bring You Back To The Soda Fountain

Two beloved Texas brands have teamed up for an oh-so-sweet ice cream collaboration.

Published on May 18, 2023
Blue Bell Dr Pepper Float Ice Cream
Photo:

Blue Bell

Big news out of Texas: Ice cream floats are making a comeback this summer. That is, ice cream float-flavored ice cream. We’re a few decades out from congregating around a soda fountain and ordering an egg cream or malt, but Southerners have never compromised on the unrivaled, unifying power of an ice-cold float sipped on the back porch at dusk. Creamy and crisp, some simple, some extravagant—floats have brought neighbors together for generations.

Though the classic root beer float has garnered its ample share of attention, Blue Bell Ice Cream just announced their latest flavor: Dr Pepper Float. “The best ice cream floats are made with Dr Pepper poured over a few scoops of Blue Bell,” the Brenham, Texas-based ice cream maker announced. “So why not put a spin on this popular treat?”

Blue Bell’s collaboration with Plano, Texas-based Dr Pepper, the oldest major soft drink in the United States, brings two beloved Southern brands together to celebrate one of our favorite treats. “Our Texas heritage is so important to us at Dr Pepper,” the soda company shared. “We can’t wait to provide our fans with another refreshing way to enjoy Dr Pepper.”

Dr Pepper Float is a smooth, creamy vanilla-based ice cream swirled with an unmistakable Dr Pepper-flavored sherbet. The new flavor is scooping now in stores across the South, offered in pint and half-gallon cartons through 2024.

Is anyone else planning to turn Dr Pepper Float ice cream into a float with Dr Pepper soda? We’ll take one for the team and propose it to our test kitchen.

