Blue Bell's Blackberry Cobbler Ice Cream Is Back

The perfect way to usher in summer.

Published on June 2, 2023
We’re going to go ahead and guess that anyone reading this article is a fan of either blackberries, cobblers, or ice cream. We’re also going to guess that, because you’re Southerners, most of you are fans of all three. That means, this news is for you: Blue Bell's Southern Blackberry Cobbler ice cream is back! 

The Brenham, Texas-based Blue Bell Ice Cream described this tasty dessert to Southern Living as "a creamy ice cream with a luscious blackberry flavor combined with flaky pie crust pieces and a blackberry sauce swirl.” Sounds dreamy, right? The special flavor is seasonal, because the blackberries are plucked at the peak of ripeness and tucked into the creamy cool ice cream to make the perfect summertime treat. 


We’re not the only ones excited by the news. Within just a few hours of posting the exciting news to Instagram, the picture already garnered over 4,000 likes from fans of blackberries, cobblers, ice cream, and, of course, Blue Bell all eager to grab a spoon. 

This delicious, special flavor combination first appeared on store shelves in 2007 as a “rotational flavor, and it typically returns just in time for those hot summer months,” as Blue Bell told us. Like Marshmallow Peeps, Conversation Hearts, and Pumpkin Spice Lattes, Southern Blackberry Cobbler ice cream is only around for a limited time, so if you see it at the store, grab yourself a half gallon.

