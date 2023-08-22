Traditional Southern-Loved Blue And White China Is On Trend Again—Shop Our Amazon Picks Under $30

Trends always have a way of coming back around, and that’s also true when it comes to entertaining. While it will always be proper etiquette to bring a gift for the host, smaller details like how to decorate the tablescape, or what dinnerware is in style change with the times. Right now, blue-and-white floral china—inspired by the classic Dutch tin-glazed earthenware known as Delftware or Delft Blue—is making a comeback; though it’s popping up more often in stores, the homes of content creators, and at the recommendation of interior designers, the truth is that Southerners have long-loved this timeless staple.

Delftware originated in Delft, Netherlands, but also has strong ties to Italian culture, and Chinese pottery as well. Imitation pieces will often be called “Italian Blue,” “Italy-inspired,” “Qinghua porcelain,” or “chinoiserie.”

Over the years, this blue-and-white patterned pottery has become an iconic heirloom piece. Thanks to its recent resurgence, you can also shop the look for less, right on Amazon. Add to your blue-and-white china collection by shopping our top Amazon picks—all under $30.

Spode Blue Italian Footed Bowl

Inspired by the Italian countryside, the Spode Blue Italian Footed Bowl has an 18th century Imari Oriental border and a refined scalloped edge. The porcelain bowl measures 4.75 by 4.75 inches, and is dishwasher-, freezer-, oven-, and microwave- safe. For less than $30, it also makes a great gift for your hostess, or for weddings, showers, and housewarmings, too.

One five-star reviewer called the bowl “very classic,” noting that it is versatile enough to use for veggies, mashed potatoes, a few dinner rolls, or fruit. They also mentioned adding flowers to the bowl for a “beautiful centerpiece for any table.”

123Arts Teapot

Made from ceramic, the 123Arts Teapot measures 3.4 by 4.4 inches, and can hold 25 ounces of liquid, making it ideal for tea parties, but also other non-themed gatherings, too. It’s also dishwasher-safe, which makes for convenient cleanup after all the guests are gone.

Balios Mandarin Blue and White Porcelain Ginger Jar

Ginger jars were used for storing and moving spices in Ancient China, but nowadays, they are more of a decorative piece. The Balios Mandarin Blue and White Porcelain Ginger Jar is 7.7 by 4.9 inches, and is made of high-quality porcelain. Because it can safely hold water, it works well as a vase for short-stemmed flowers.

“This is a lovely vase that could be used in almost any room in your home,” one five-star reviewer wrote. They added that the piece is “very versatile,” and that “you can do so much with this vase,” since it “blends in very nicely” with other decor, and is “classy.”

One Hundred 80 Degrees Blue and White Floral Melamine Picnic Plates

Each melamine plate in the One Hundred 80 Degrees Blue and White Floral Melamine Picnic Plate set of four is 9 inches in diameter, perfect for appetizers or desserts. Plates are designed to look like traditional paper plates, but they are actually washable, reusable, and dishwasher-safe.

A reviewer who called these plates “so pretty,” also wrote, “These plates are a great addition to our outdoor cook-shack dinnerware,” continuing that they “add just a touch of class to a Southern BBQ.”

Meltrck Antique Style Blue and White Ceramic Vase

Hand-painted with a Chinese floral design and the chinoiserie style native to Jingdezhen, China—known as the “Porcelain Capital”—this ceramic piece is 6.6 by 4 inches. It can be used as a jar to store things like tea bags or spices, but you can also remove the lid, and use it as a flower vase.

Festcool 16-Ounce Teapot

This hexagonal porcelain teapot makes a vibrant addition to any tea party or social event. It holds up to two cups of liquid, and though it’s compact—4.5 by 7 inches—it packs a big punch in terms of style.

One reviewer called it, “very beautiful,” “very unique,” “so well made,” and “quaint.” They added, “I collect teapots, and I have used this one as the centerpiece as it stands out in its unusual shape and design. I love it!”

Creative Co-Op Decorative Ginger Jar

Fan-favorite Amazon brand Creative Co-Op also makes a decorative ginger jar that features the classic silhouette with a painted pattern and semi-gloss finish. Made from 100 percent ceramic, this 5.5 by 5.5 by 6.5-inch jar has a removable lid, too, so that you can add faux flowers, dried florals, or other greenery.

Sonemone Ceramic Salad Plate Set of Four

Something about the Sonemone Ceramic Salad Plate Set of Four screams, “Amalfi coast!” Use these ceramic plates to serve a caprese salad or a handful of mussels to really lean into the Positano vibes. Each 8.75-inch plate is freezer-, dishwasher-, oven-, and microwave-safe, and are even scratch-resistant.

One reviewer wrote, “I love these plates. They are both beautiful and sturdy,” and added that they’ve been washed in their dishwasher “without issue.”

