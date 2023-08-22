Traditional Southern-Loved Blue And White China Is On Trend Again—Shop Our Amazon Picks Under $30

It may be coming back in style, but it’s always been a staple in the South.

By
Stephanie Osmanski
Stephanie Osmanski
Stephanie Osmanski
Steph Osmanski (she/her) writes about health, the planet, and being a woman—and part of that is shopping!
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on August 22, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Spode Blue Italian Footed Bowl Tout
Photo:

Amazon

Trends always have a way of coming back around, and that’s also true when it comes to entertaining. While it will always be proper etiquette to bring a gift for the host, smaller details like how to decorate the tablescape, or what dinnerware is in style change with the times. Right now, blue-and-white floral china—inspired by the classic Dutch tin-glazed earthenware known as Delftware or Delft Blue—is making a comeback; though it’s popping up more often in stores, the homes of content creators, and at the recommendation of interior designers, the truth is that Southerners have long-loved this timeless staple.

Delftware originated in Delft, Netherlands, but also has strong ties to Italian culture, and Chinese pottery as well. Imitation pieces will often be called “Italian Blue,” “Italy-inspired,” “Qinghua porcelain,” or “chinoiserie.”

Over the years, this blue-and-white patterned pottery has become an iconic heirloom piece. Thanks to its recent resurgence, you can also shop the look for less, right on Amazon. Add to your blue-and-white china collection by shopping our top Amazon picks—all under $30.

Shop Blue and White China on Amazon

Spode Blue Italian Footed Bowl

Amazon Spode Blue Italian Footed Bowl | Made of Porcelain | Berries, Sweets, and Chocolate Bowl

Amazon

Inspired by the Italian countryside, the Spode Blue Italian Footed Bowl has an 18th century Imari Oriental border and a refined scalloped edge. The porcelain bowl measures 4.75 by 4.75 inches, and is dishwasher-, freezer-, oven-, and microwave- safe. For less than $30, it also makes a great gift for your hostess, or for weddings, showers, and housewarmings, too.

One five-star reviewer called the bowl “very classic,” noting that it is versatile enough to use for veggies, mashed potatoes, a few dinner rolls, or fruit. They also mentioned adding flowers to the bowl for a “beautiful centerpiece for any table.”

123Arts Teapot 

Amazon 123Arts Teapot, Ceramic Tea Pot, Blue and White Teapot

Amazon

Made from ceramic, the 123Arts Teapot measures 3.4 by 4.4 inches, and can hold 25 ounces of liquid, making it ideal for tea parties, but also other non-themed gatherings, too. It’s also dishwasher-safe, which makes for convenient cleanup after all the guests are gone.

Balios Mandarin Blue and White Porcelain Ginger Jar

Amazon BALIOS Mandarin Blue and White Porcelain Interlocking Lotus Ginger Jar with Lid

Amazon

Ginger jars were used for storing and moving spices in Ancient China, but nowadays, they are more of a decorative piece. The Balios Mandarin Blue and White Porcelain Ginger Jar is 7.7 by 4.9 inches, and is made of high-quality porcelain. Because it can safely hold water, it works well as a vase for short-stemmed flowers.

“This is a lovely vase that could be used in almost any room in your home,” one five-star reviewer wrote. They added that the piece is “very versatile,” and that “you can do so much with this vase,” since it “blends in very nicely” with other decor, and is “classy.”

One Hundred 80 Degrees Blue and White Floral Melamine Picnic Plates

Amazon / One Hundred and 80&deg Blue & White Floral Pattern Picnic/Dinner Plate

Amazon

Each melamine plate in the One Hundred 80 Degrees Blue and White Floral Melamine Picnic Plate set of four is 9 inches in diameter, perfect for appetizers or desserts. Plates are designed to look like traditional paper plates, but they are actually washable, reusable, and dishwasher-safe.

A reviewer who called these plates “so pretty,” also wrote, “These plates are a great addition to our outdoor cook-shack dinnerware,” continuing that they “add just a touch of class to a Southern BBQ.”

Meltrck Antique Style Blue and White Ceramic Vase 

Amazon Meltrck Antique Style Blue and White Porcelain Flowers Ceramic Covered Jar Vase, China Ming Style, Jingdezhen Chinese Design

Amazon

Hand-painted with a Chinese floral design and the chinoiserie style native to Jingdezhen, China—known as the “Porcelain Capital”—this ceramic piece is 6.6 by 4 inches. It can be used as a jar to store things like tea bags or spices, but you can also remove the lid, and use it as a flower vase.

Festcool 16-Ounce Teapot

Amazon Festcool Teapot Blue and White Porcelain 16 Ounce China, Coffee Pot

Amazon

This hexagonal porcelain teapot makes a vibrant addition to any tea party or social event. It holds up to two cups of liquid, and though it’s compact—4.5 by 7 inches—it packs a big punch in terms of style.

One reviewer called it, “very beautiful,” “very unique,” “so well made,” and “quaint.” They added, “I collect teapots, and I have used this one as the centerpiece as it stands out in its unusual shape and design. I love it!”

Creative Co-Op Decorative Ginger Jar 

Amazon Creative Co-Op Decorative Ceramic Ginger Jar with Lid

Amazon

Fan-favorite Amazon brand Creative Co-Op also makes a decorative ginger jar that features the classic silhouette with a painted pattern and semi-gloss finish. Made from 100 percent ceramic, this 5.5 by 5.5 by 6.5-inch jar has a removable lid, too, so that you can add faux flowers, dried florals, or other greenery.

Sonemone Ceramic Salad Plate Set of Four

Amazon Sonemone 8.75 inch Ceramic Salad Plates Set of 4, Blue Marrakesh Tile Floral Round Plates

Amazon

Something about the Sonemone Ceramic Salad Plate Set of Four screams, “Amalfi coast!” Use these ceramic plates to serve a caprese salad or a handful of mussels to really lean into the Positano vibes. Each 8.75-inch plate is freezer-, dishwasher-, oven-, and microwave-safe, and are even scratch-resistant.

One reviewer wrote, “I love these plates. They are both beautiful and sturdy,” and added that they’ve been washed in their dishwasher “without issue.”

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Amazon snow cone maker tout
Make Homemade Snow Cones, Slushies, And Frozen Drinks With This Highly Rated Shaved Ice Maker
Fels Naptha Soap
The Old-School $2 Bar Soap My Mom Swears Gets Any Stain Out
Luminara Candle Sale Tout
This Clever Accessory Is My Secret Way Of Adding Antique Charm To My Builder-Grade Home, And It’s Finally On Sale
Related Articles
Idea House
2023 Idea House: Room-By-Room Source Guide
christmas china
Classic Christmas China Patterns You'll Want To Collect
Modern Rustic Designers Tout
Modern Rustic Is The Trending Aesthetic Designers Are Talking About, And The Pros Picked These 13 Decor Finds
The Best Dutch Ovens
The 11 Best Dutch Ovens Of 2023
Shopping bag full of faux greenery
7 Things Interior Designers Love From Hobby Lobby
Purple Party Table
49 Easter Table Decorations And Centerpieces For Spring
Julia Berolzheimer Pottery Barn Tablescape
Pottery Barn Teamed Up With Tastemaker Julia Berolzheimer To Release Her First-Ever Home Collection
HEIRLOOM FLORAL PREMIUM PEEL + STICK WALLPAPER ROLL
30 Vintage Peel And Stick Wallpaper Ideas That'll Wow Your Walls
cabbage ware dodie thayer mario buatta estate
Why Southerners Will Always Have a Soft Spot for Cabbage Ware and Lettuce Ware
Dunn & Sonnier
The Best Places To Shop In New Orleans
Dolce & Gabbana Zest
34 Bridal Shower Themes We're Totally Obsessed With
Outdoor Easter Table With Hanging Eggs and Flower Pots
62 Beautiful Easter Decorations For 2023
Pumpkin Trio Centerpiece
65 Fall Decorating Ideas For A Beautiful Autumn Season
Country Floral Tableware
8 Sets of Vintage-Inspired Dishware For Setting a Gorgeous Dinner Table
Add Pattern with your China
What Your Plates Say About Your Personality
Magnolia Garland Christmas
118 Christmas Decorating Ideas For A Beautiful Holiday Season