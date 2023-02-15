Faith The Blind Cow Teaches “Valuable Lesson” About Disability

The sweet heifer is named after the Bible verse, "Walk by faith, not by sight."

Published on February 15, 2023

Looking at her now, it’s hard to imagine anybody wanting to cut Faith’s life short. 

Faith was born blind due to a Vitamin A deficiency in utero. Her owner, Dee Prince, told WYFF4 that the red angus heifer started out as a 4-H project at just a week old and was meant to be put down shortly after that.

Blind Cow

Dee Prince

"But I just fell in love with her and asked the farmer if we could buy her," she recalled to the news station. "He thought about it for a while, then sold her to me for $20 and she's been a part of the family ever since."

Blind Cow

Dee Prince

Prince, who lives on a farm with her family in Fair Play, South Carolina, said she named the cow Faith after the Bible verse, "Walk by faith, not by sight." (2 Corinthians 5:7)

"They told me she would never walk a straight line or live very long, but here she is—three years old and she knows every inch of our pasture," Prince told WYFF4.

But getting there wasn’t easy. Faith was unable to find the feed trough, so Prince had to bottle feed her until she was two. She also bought Faith a halter, and took her on daily walks around the pasture until she had it memorized.

Blind Cow Halter

Dee Prince

But all that hard work paid off. Prince said Faith is a beloved part of her family, which includes her four young children and a number of animals. Prince told Southern Living that Faith shares a pen with a bull and a heifer who seem to look out for her.

"[Faith] has taught us all that her disability does not hold her down," she said to WYFF4. "It's a valuable lesson for everyone."

