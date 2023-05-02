Blake Shelton And Contestant Bond Over Loss Of Older Brothers On "The Voice"

The Voice kicked off the Playoffs round of Season 23 with an emotional moment for Team Blake.

In joint interviews before NOIVAS's rocking Monday night performance of “Come Together” by The Beatles, the Texas dad revealed a heartbreaking similarity he shares with Blake Shelton and how it has strengthened his commitment to the team.

“Not just because we are two tall guys and pretty good-looking, if I do say so myself,” NOIVAS joked, per Entertainment Tonight. “But even the fact that we both lost brothers.”

NOIVAS shared that he was just 21 when his brother, Alfred, passed away in 2013. NOIVAS described his older brother as a “great father” who was “always the person you looked up to.”

“The last thing he told me was to do me,” he told Shelton. “Before my brother passed away, I was very quiet. It wasn’t until I lost my brother that I started to become fearless and this is a big song and I’m not afraid,” he said of the high-energy performance (below) that would propel him to the semifinals.



Shelton was just 14 years old when his brother, Richie, died in a car accident back in 1990.

“My brother, if he had been around, he would’ve freaked out if he had known what I had gone on to do,” Shelton added. “He was just such a huge music fan. You could hear him coming six blocks away, the stereo blaring out of his truck.”

“That’s cool your brother got to see you do [music],” Shelton told NOIVAS.

You can see more of NOIVAS when The Voice returns Monday, May 8, on NBC. This is Shelton's last season on the show.

