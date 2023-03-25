Blake Shelton Shows Off His Line Dancing In New Video

Blake Shelton may be leaving The Voice, but we’re guessing he’s not headed to Dancing with the Stars. The country singer recently shared a few of his boot-scootin’ boogie dance moves on TikTok and his fans are definitely getting a hoot out of it.

In the clip, ​​the Grammy nominee showed off some line-dancing steps before taking the stage at a stop on his Back to the Honky Tonk tour. "Just a little pre-show warm up," the caption to the video reads. The quick clip shows Shelton, with drink firmly in hand, dancing to his own song, “No Body”. While his moves may not necessarily wow the folks at Gruene Hall, not a single drop from his beverage spilled, which is a pretty impressive feat.

While we’re not ones to judge anyone’s line dancing skills, based on the comments on the video, Shelton may not want to give up his day job quite yet. “Can’t dance a bit and I’m here for it,” wrote one commenter, adding a crying with laughter emoji. “Better stick to singing,” wrote another. “Did Gwen see you dance before she agreed to this marriage?” asked a third, clearly joking. Good thing Shelton has his singing career to fall back on. Plus, now that he is retiring from The Voice he may have a little more time to work on his dancing.

Maybe the fans are being a little too harsh here. Maybe this is just a taste of his line dancing skills. What if the next step for him after the voice is to host a line dancing reality competition? We’d definitely tune in for that. Wouldn’t you?