Blake Shelton Shows Off His Line Dancing In New Video

It’s the most Southern way to warm up for a show that we’ve seen.

By
Melissa Locker
Melissa Locker
Melissa Locker

Melissa Locker writes about food, drinks, culture, gardening, and the joys of Waffle House

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on March 25, 2023
Blake Shelton Performing
Photo:

NBC / Contributor/Getty Images

Blake Shelton may be leaving The Voice, but we’re guessing he’s not headed to Dancing with the Stars. The country singer recently shared a few of his boot-scootin’ boogie dance moves on TikTok and his fans are definitely getting a hoot out of it. 

In the clip, ​​the Grammy nominee showed off some line-dancing steps before taking the stage at a stop on his Back to the Honky Tonk tour. "Just a little pre-show warm up," the caption to the video reads. The quick clip shows Shelton, with drink firmly in hand, dancing to his own song, “No Body”. While his moves may not necessarily wow the folks at Gruene Hall, not a single drop from his beverage spilled, which is a pretty impressive feat. 

While we’re not ones to judge anyone’s line dancing skills, based on the comments on the video, Shelton may not want to give up his day job quite yet. “Can’t dance a bit and I’m here for it,” wrote one commenter, adding a crying with laughter emoji. “Better stick to singing,” wrote another. “Did Gwen see you dance before she agreed to this marriage?” asked a third, clearly joking. Good thing Shelton has his singing career to fall back on. Plus, now that he is retiring from The Voice he may have a little more time to work on his dancing

Maybe the fans are being a little too harsh here. Maybe this is just a taste of his line dancing skills. What if the next step for him after the voice is to host a line dancing reality competition? We’d definitely tune in for that. Wouldn’t you?

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Hoda Kotb in New Orleans
Hoda Kotb Shares Her Secret New Orleans
Carrie Underwood Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Carrie Underwood's Son Isaiah Guesses His Mama Is 70-Years-Old in Pre-School Assignment
Duke Football Player Opera
Duke Lineman Stuns Teammates With Impromptu Opera Performance
Elvis Wedding tout image
The Most Iconic Wedding Dresses of All Time
Jean Shepard
11 Female Country Icons Every Southerner Should Know
Edna Lewis
A Loving Tribute To A True Southern Food Legend
Steppin' Into the Holiday
Lifetime's Star-Studded Holiday Movie Schedule Is Here!
Fairhope Alabama
Fairhope, Alabama: The Beauty On The Bay
Blake Shelton The Voice Chair
Blake Shelton Opens Up About His Decision To Leave "The Voice"
Set of vintage books in multiple colors
The Most Popular Books Set in Every Southern State from the Past 10 Years
Christmas At Castle Hart Lacey Chabert and Stuart Townsend
It's Here! Hallmark Announces Full Holiday Movie Schedule
Walker Wilson The Voice
24-Year-Old Bouncer From Nashville Makes Lasting Impression On Blake Shelton On “The Voice”
Dolly Parton
Dollywood Has A New Roller Coaster But You Won’t Catch Dolly Riding It
Matthew McConaughey And Woody Harrelson
Matthew McConaughey And Woody Harrelson Reuniting For New Texas-Based Comedy Series
2019 Lakeshake Festival
Watch Luke Bryan Admit He's Moved to Tears by One Singer's Performance in New 'American Idol' Trailer
Kevin Costner Smiling
“Yellowstone” Star Kevin Costner Has A New Docuseries All About The Wild West Coming Soon